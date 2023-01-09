Website Logo
  • Monday, January 09, 2023
National Express bus driver turns into a popular singer: ‘I wanted to combine my passion for driving, singing’

The feel-good music video of the 59-year-old Ranjit Singh is filmed in Punjabi and he shared it with his family and friends in India to give them an idea of what he does and how.

Ranjit Singh dances with his colleagues at National Express West Midlands depot in West Bromwich. (Picture: YouTube screengrab/Tez Records)

By: Shubham Ghosh

He has passion for driving and singing and Ranjit Singh has now combined both to create a new YouTube hit which features many of his colleagues.

The feel-good music video of the 59-year-old man, who is based at National Express West Midlands’ depot in West Bromwich, had been filmed in Punjabi and it is through this work that Singh shares his profession and style of working with many “brothers and sisters” with his family and friends in India.

The video has already been proved to be popular and received positive feedback from across social media, including Singh’s fellow bus drivers and others.

“I have a great passion for driving and singing, so I wanted to combine the two together,” Singh was quoted as saying by National Express West Midlands.

“I thought there was no better way than a video to show my family back home what I do for a living.

“I have worked at National Express West Midlands for 13 years and take great pride in what I do.

“There’s a real team spirit and I wanted to do something that celebrated the many different communities we have at our West Bromwich depot and how we all work together as one team.”

National Express is a reputed company and was named as having the Best UK Employee Wellness Initiative at this year’s British HR awards. Its managing director David Bradford touched upon Singh’s story saying they explained why the company has earned such a good name.

“Our staff really are our greatest assets,” he said, adding, “They all work incredibly hard to keep our customers moving, and to see the enthusiasm that they have for their roles in the company is great.

“Thank you to Ranjit and the team at West Bromwich for putting such a smile on everyone’s faces.

“With bus fares reducing even further in January I know there will be more customers on board to join in their enthusiasm for bus travel.”

