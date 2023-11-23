Website Logo
  • Thursday, November 23, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Modi thanks Jagger for note in Hindi

Jagger, 80, expressed his gratitude and mentioned how the India visit offered a refreshing break

Mick Jagger

By: Eastern Eye

INDIA’S prime minister Narendra Modi responded to a ‘thank you’ note by Rolling Stones frontman, Mick Jagger.

After concluding his India trip, the legendary rocker shared a note written in Hindi on X. His note accompanied a video of him singing Dreamy Skies from Hackney Diamonds, the band’s new album.

Jagger, 80, expressed his gratitude and mentioned how the India visit offered a refreshing break, giving him a temporary respite from his worries and issues.

He wrote alongside the post, “Thanks India. Got away from it all here!”

He wrote in Hindi, roughly translating to “Thanks and Hello India. Away from daily chores; I felt very happy to come here. With much love to you all, Mick.”

Reacting to his note, Modi asked him last week to “keep coming”. “You Can’t Always Get What You Want’, but India is a land brimming with seekers, offering solace and ‘Satisfaction’ to all. Delighted to know you found joy among the people and culture here. Do keep coming,” Modi wrote on X.

Jagger celebrated Diwali and Kali Puja in Kolkata.

“Happy Diwali and Kali Pujo. Happy Diwali and Jai Kali Maa,” he wrote in the caption of a set of pictures he shared on his social media account.

Jagger, a cricket fan, was also seen watching an ICC World Cup match in India recently.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Braverman ‘confused’ by sacking
News
Abuse claims truly horrific, says McDonald’s UK boss
News
ICE’s first Indian-origin chief
UK
Family of detained Scot appeals to Cameron for intervention
UK
Universities invest heavily in agent fees to attract international students
UK
Indian students rush to secure UK visas before dependents ban
UK
Fake pharmacist jailed for drug dealing after student’s death
UK
Minimum wage to go up to £11.44 an hour
News
Unicef ambassador Beckham encouraged by India’s changes
News
Covid inquiry: Whitty admits first lockdown came ‘a bit too late’
ASIA
India restarts tourism and business e-visas for Canadians
News
Disabled people must fulfill ‘their duty’ by working from home, says minister
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW