Website Logo
  • Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Nairita Chakraborty becomes commissioner of UK history preservation body

Design advocate Nairita Chakraborty is already a member of Historic England’s advisory committee

Nairita Chakraborty (Photo: Twitter)

By: Pramod Thomas

A British Indian architect and design advocate has been named as the commissioner of the public body overseeing the UK’s environment and heritage. 

Nairita Chakraborty has been appointed as the commissioner of Historic England and will start her new role on July 1 for a term of four years until June 2026. She is already a member of Historic England’s advisory committee.

Chakraborty grew up in Delhi and studied at the School of Planning and Architecture before moving to the UK. She has over 16 years of experience in heritage, townscape and design.

“I am really looking forward to working with my colleagues who have inspired and mentored me throughout my career,” said Chakraborty.

“We are living in times of extreme challenges as well as opportunities and I am hoping to promote the role of heritage as an important resource, one that enhances our cultural identity as well and contributes to a carbon-neutral society.”

She has experience in ensuring sustained use of historic buildings whilst delivering large-scale regeneration, housing and infrastructure projects.

She has produced significant work on the adaptation and conversion of large and complex listed buildings, as well as town centre, public realm, and conservation area schemes.

Some of her iconic projects in London include Alexandra Palace, Tottenham High Road, Holborn Town Hall as well as work on the Historic Dockyards of Middlesbrough.

As a practitioner, her focus has been on the adaptation and restoration of historic buildings, bringing them back to use within wider regeneration plans.

“My public and private sector experience has given me a unique insight on the planning and conservation practices from both sides of the table, giving me the ability to critically but constructively look at both sides of arguments and offer the best plausible solutions,” said Chakraborty.

“I am hoping to use this experience in supporting the role of Historic England in continually evolving their approach and advocacy for the historic environment.”

While her scientist father, writer mother and younger brother are based in Delhi, Chakraborty also has extended family in Kolkata and that “deep connection with the city of joy” and its colonial heritage has been her inspiration too.

“Travelling was always an important part of my childhood that enabled me to see and experience India’s heritage from a young age, ultimately motivating me to a career in this field,” she said.

Recently she set up her own practice, Revive and Tailor, which focuses on integrating existing buildings within regeneration proposals innovatively and resourcefully.

She is also engaged with the Havering and Kensington and Chelsea’s Design Review Panels in the UK capital and is a full member of the Royal Town Planners Institute and the Institute of Historic Building Conservation.

Historic England is an executive non-departmental public body sponsored by the UK government’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and the commission is its governing body which provides expert advice and guidance.

Chakraborty’s appointment was confirmed by the DCMS ministry alongside four others.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
UK police seize drug worth £17.5 million at Channel Tunnel
UK
Scottish cricketer John Blain charged’ in Yorkshire racism case: Report
News
Rolls-Royce to offer its 14,000 employees almost $2,500 each for rising cost of living
News
Bias at workplace hampers the growth of Black and Asian Asian employees: Survey
News
Ruchira Kamboj appointed as India’s Permanent Representative to United Nations
News
Florida woman arrested on hate crime charges for pepper-spraying Asian women in New York City
UK
Lancashire police officer faked Covid test result to get time off work
UK
Sexually exploited children in Oldham were let down by police and council, finds…
INDIA
Former Zivame CEO Amisha Jain to head Levi Strauss’ South Asia and Africa…
News
EXCLUSIVE: ‘Muslim countries are the biggest hypocrites, they have the worst record on…
News
Kannada actor Swathi Sathish looks unrecognisable after her root canal surgery goes horribly…
News
Long Covid is a real problem, says White House Covid-19-response coordinator Ashish Jha
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
UK police seize drug worth £17.5 million at Channel Tunnel
Scottish cricketer John Blain charged’ in Yorkshire racism case: Report
Rolls-Royce to offer its 14,000 employees almost $2,500 each for…
Bias at workplace hampers the growth of Black and Asian…
Ruchira Kamboj appointed as India’s Permanent Representative to United Nations
Florida woman arrested on hate crime charges for pepper-spraying Asian…