Mounjaro’s highest dose to rise from £122 to £247.50, not £330

NHS pricing remains unaffected

Mounjaro price rise

Eli Lilly has agreed a discounted supply deal for its weight-loss drug Mounjaro

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 30, 2025
Highlights:

  • Eli Lilly had announced a steep price rise of up to 170% for Mounjaro.
  • A new discount deal with UK suppliers will limit the increase for patients.
  • Pharmacies will still apply a mark-up, but consumer costs are expected to rise less than initially feared.
  • NHS pricing remains unaffected due to separate arrangements.

Eli Lilly has agreed a discounted supply deal for its weight-loss drug Mounjaro, easing fears of a sharp rise in costs for UK patients. The new arrangement means that, from September, pharmacies and private services will face smaller wholesale increases than first expected, limiting the impact on consumers.

Why the price rise was announced

Earlier this month, Eli Lilly said it would raise Mounjaro’s list price by as much as 170%, which could have pushed the highest monthly dose from £122 to £330. The company argued that UK pricing needed to align more closely with higher costs in Europe and the United States.

Discount deal for UK suppliers

The revised agreement will see the top-dose price set at £247.50 for suppliers. While pharmacies and private providers will still add their own margins, the increase for patients is now likely to remain under 50% for higher doses, and even lower for smaller doses.

Eli Lilly confirmed:

“We are working with private providers on commercial arrangements to maintain affordability and expect these to be passed onto patients when the change is effective on 1 September.”

Impact on consumers

Around 1.5 million people in the UK are currently on weight-loss drugs, with more than half using Mounjaro. Most of these patients—around 90%—pay privately through online services or high street pharmacies.

Prices vary between providers, depending on the level of lifestyle and dietary support offered alongside the injections.

Olivier Picard of the National Pharmacy Association said:

“This rebate will mitigate some of the impact of the increase, but patients should still anticipate seeing a rise in prices from 1 September.”

NHS pricing unchanged

The deal does not affect the NHS, which has secured its own heavily-discounted price for patients prescribed the weekly injection.

Mounjaro works by helping patients feel fuller for longer, reducing food intake and supporting weight loss of up to 20% of body weight.

chicken-pox-istock

The Department of Health said the rollout would reduce missed days at nursery and school, cut time parents take off work, and save the NHS about £15 million a year. (Representational image: iStock)

iStock

England to introduce free chickenpox vaccine for children from 2026

CHILDREN in England will be offered a free chickenpox vaccine for the first time from January 2026, the government has announced.

GP practices will give eligible children a combined vaccine for measles, mumps, rubella and varicella (MMRV) as part of the routine childhood vaccination schedule. Around half a million children each year are expected to be protected.

Keep ReadingShow less
Naga Munchetty urges women to prioritise their health

Naga Munchetty

Naga Munchetty urges women to prioritise their health

WHEN broadcaster and journalist Naga Munchetty began speaking openly about her experiences with adenomyosis and debilitating menstrual pain, the response was overwhelming.

Emails and messages poured in from women who had endured years of dismissal, silence and shame when it came to their health. That outpouring became the driving force behind her new book, It’s Probably Nothing, which calls for women to be heard and to advocate for themselves in a medical system that has too often ignored them.

Keep ReadingShow less
Serena Williams

Williams explained that her weight challenges began after the birth of her first daughter

Getty Images

Serena Williams says GLP-1 made her feel light physically and mentally after 31lb loss

Highlights:

  • Serena Williams reveals she has lost more than 31lbs using a GLP-1 medication
  • The tennis legend says the treatment enhanced her existing healthy lifestyle
  • She stresses that weight loss should not change self-image or self-confidence

Serena Williams has revealed she has lost more than 31lbs after turning to a weight-loss medication, saying the treatment has transformed both her body and her mindset.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion, 43, told PEOPLE that using a GLP-1 medication — a type of injection that works by regulating appetite — has helped enhance the healthy lifestyle she already maintained through diet and exercise.

Keep ReadingShow less
Monica Seles

Seles first began noticing symptoms around five years ago

Getty Images

Tennis champion Monica Seles reveals living with myasthenia gravis

Highlights:

  • Nine-time Grand Slam winner Monica Seles diagnosed with myasthenia gravis three years ago
  • The 51-year-old revealed her condition ahead of this month’s US Open to raise awareness
  • Disease causes muscle weakness and has no known cure

Former world number one Monica Seles has revealed she was diagnosed with myasthenia gravis, a rare neuromuscular autoimmune disease, three years ago. The 51-year-old, who won nine Grand Slam singles titles, went public ahead of the US Open to raise awareness of the condition, which causes muscle weakness and can affect multiple parts of the body.

Symptoms and diagnosis

Seles first began noticing symptoms around five years ago when she experienced double vision and struggled with coordination. “I would be playing [tennis] with some kids or family members, and I would miss a ball. I was like, ‘Yeah, I see two balls,’” she told the Associated Press. These symptoms eventually led to her diagnosis, which took time for her to come to terms with.

Keep ReadingShow less
faulty knee implant NHS recall

Hundreds of patients required corrective surgery

iStock

Faulty knee implant recalled after being used in over 10,000 NHS surgeries

Highlights:

  • NexGen knee implant linked to high failure rates was used in over 10,000 UK operations.
  • Concerns flagged as early as 2014; withdrawn from UK market in 2022.
  • Hundreds of patients required corrective surgery, with costs running into millions.
  • Manufacturer Zimmer Biomet says patient safety is its “top priority” but will not cover revision costs up front.

Implant used despite early warnings

A knee replacement implant used in thousands of NHS operations was known to have a concerning failure rate eight years before it was withdrawn, a BBC File on 4 Investigates report has found.

The NexGen implant, made by US manufacturer Zimmer Biomet, was fitted in more than 10,000 patients between 2012 and 2022. Concerns were first raised by the National Joint Registry (NJR) in 2014, though insufficient data at the time made it difficult to draw firm conclusions.

Keep ReadingShow less
