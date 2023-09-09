Website Logo
  • Saturday, September 09, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Modi uses ‘Bharat’ for G20 nameplate, not India

The G20 logo had both names – ‘Bharat’ written in Hindi and ‘India’ in English

A giant screen displays India’s prime minister Narendra Modi at the International Media Centre, as he sits behind the country tag that reads ‘Bharat’, while delivering the opening speech during the G20 summit in New Delhi, on September 9, 2023. (REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

PRIME minister Narendra Modi’s placard at the opening of the G20 summit on Saturday (9) referred to India as “Bharat”, raising speculation of a change of name for the south Asian nation.

India is also called Bharat, Bharata, Hindustan – its pre-colonial names – in Indian languages and these are used interchangeably by the public and officially.

While the country has traditionally stuck to using India in titles such as president or prime minister while communicating in English, president Droupadi Murmu earlier this week referred to herself as the “President of Bharat” in a dinner invitation for a reception of G20 leaders, sparking controversy.

As Modi declared the summit in New Delhi open on Saturday, he sat behind a table nameplate that read “Bharat”, while the G20 logo had both names – “Bharat” written in Hindi and “India” in English.

Such placards have used “India” in the past.

Speaking in Hindi, Modi said “Bharat welcomes the delegates as the President of the G20”.

New Delhi is hosting leaders of major economies for the bloc’s summit at a new, $300 million conch-shaped convention centre called Bharat Mandapam, opposite a 16th-century stone fort.

While some supporters of the name Bharat say “India” was given by British colonisers, historians say the name predates colonial rule by centuries.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological parent of the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), has always insisted on calling the country Bharat.

Modi’s rivals say the change has been forced by the new opposition alliance formed by 28 parties in July called INDIA or Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, to take on BJP in parliamentary elections next year.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office did not respond to a request for comment.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
G20 summit: African Union admitted as bloc’s permanent member
News
Delhi visit for G20 summit ‘special’ as ‘son-in-law of India’ says Sunak
News
Joe Biden heads for divided G20 in India
News
King Charles thanks public of their ‘love’ on the Queen’s first death anniversary
News
Immigration policy will not change to secure India trade deal: Sunak’s aide
INDIA
Modi calls on G20 to fund climate solutions for developing nations
News
Sunak faces fresh vote to fill vacant seat as lawmaker accused of groping…
News
Police launch urgent hunt for escaped former-soldier terror suspect
HEADLINE STORY
Record drop in house prices since 2009 amidst rising interest rates
HEADLINE STORY
Leo Quinn: ‘What you do going forward matters, not where you start’
News
‘Hugely’ proud of my Indian roots: Sunak
News
Will only agree India trade deal that works for UK: Sunak
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW