Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Modi 'may meet Trump' during UN visit next month

An Indian official familiar with the matter said a decision has not yet been taken

Modi Trump meeting

US president Donald Trump meets with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 13, 2025. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

getty images
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasAug 13, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet president Donald Trump during a visit to the US next month to attend the UN General Assembly meeting, the Indian Express newspaper reported on Wednesday (13), citing sources.

India's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. An Indian official familiar with the matter said a decision has not yet been taken, and that countries usually reserve slots for the General Debate at the assembly, which is why India's "head of government" features in a provisional list of speakers on September 26.

"The list will go through revisions," the official said, adding that it had not yet been decided if Modi would be going to the assembly.

The General Assembly kicks off on September 9, but the debate, the annual meeting of heads of state and government, will be held from September 23-29.

Although the reason for the potential visit will be to attend the UN meeting in New York, a key objective will be to hold talks with Trump and iron out trade and tariff issues that have led to some souring of ties between the two countries, the newspaper reported.

News of a possible Modi trip to the US comes days after Trump announced an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods to penalise New Delhi for continuing to buy Russian oil.

The penalty took the total levy on Indian goods exported to the US to 50 per cent, among the highest levied on any US trading partner.

Modi Trump meeting Trump and Modi arrive to hold a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 13, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)getty images

Trade talks between New Delhi and Washington collapsed after five rounds of negotiations over disagreement on opening India's vast farm and dairy sectors and stopping Russian oil purchases.

On Tuesday (12), US treasury secretary Scott Bessent said several large trade agreements were still waiting to be completed, including with Switzerland and India, but New Delhi had been "a bit recalcitrant" in talks with Washington.

Bessent told Fox Business Network's "Kudlow" he hoped the Trump administration could wrap up its trade negotiations by the end of October.

"That's aspirational, but I think we are in a good position," he said, adding "I think we can be, we will have agreed on substantial terms with all the substantial countries."

(Reuters)

india-us trade deallarge trade agreementspresident donald trumpmodi may meet trump

Related News

BAPS temple defaced in US days before Hindu festival
News

BAPS temple defaced in US days before Hindu festival

Pakistani Army personnel board the Jaffar Express
News

Pakistan, US target major militant groups in new security pact

Indian businesses US tariffs
News

Indian businesses warn of job losses amid US tariff hike

Police to share suspects’ ethnicity and nationality in high-profile cases
News

Police to share suspects’ ethnicity and nationality in high-profile cases

More For You

Graft and abuse trials against Hasina hear witness accounts

Sheikh Hasina’s sister Sheikh Rehana, her son Radwan Mujib, and daughter Saima Wazed

Graft and abuse trials against Hasina hear witness accounts

A COURT in Bangladesh on Monday (11) heard cases brought by the anti-corruption organisation against former leader Sheikh Hasina and her family, including her daughter who has served as a top UN official.

Three officials from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) read out testimonies in three separate cases over an alleged land grab of lucrative plots in a suburb of Dhaka.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rajapaksa nephew held over illegal compensation claim

Police escort Sri Lanka's former Agriculture Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa (C) to a prison in Colombo on August 6, 2025

Getty Images

Rajapaksa nephew held over illegal compensation claim

SRI LANKA’S anti-corruption authorities arrested a member of the Rajapaksa family last Wednesday (6), accusing him of illegally claiming reparations for property loss when his uncle was toppled as president three years ago.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) said it arrested Shasheendra Rajapaksa, a former minister and nephew of two presidents, Mahinda and Gotabaya, and presented him before a Colombo magistrate.

Keep ReadingShow less
london employment

Pakistani women in London faced a 60 per cent gender pay gap compared with men from the same ethnic group, and Bangladeshi women faced a 50 per cent gap.

getty images

Report calls for action to support Bangladeshi and Pakistani women into work

A CITY Hall report has called for employers, local leaders and the government to take action to support Bangladeshi and Pakistani women into London’s workforce.

The research found that in 2022, 48.1 per cent of Bangladeshi and Pakistani women in London were economically inactive, with unemployment levels more than three times higher than men from the same communities (16.9 per cent compared with 5.5 per cent). Pakistani women in London faced a 60 per cent gender pay gap compared with men from the same ethnic group, and Bangladeshi women faced a 50 per cent gap.

Keep ReadingShow less
OCI

The OCI scheme was introduced in August 2005. (Photo: iStock)

iStock

India to cancel OCI cards of convicted persons

THE Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card will be cancelled if its holder is sentenced to jail for at least two years or is named in a charge sheet for an offence that carries a punishment of seven years or more, the home ministry has said.

The ministry issued a gazette notification on the decision.

Keep ReadingShow less
Dharali floods

Search teams are continuing to look for bodies in the wreckage of Dharali, a tourist town in Uttarakhand state.

Reuters

India flood toll may exceed 70 as search continues in Uttarakhand

AT LEAST 68 people are missing a week after a flood swept through a Himalayan town in northern India, officials said Tuesday.

The August 5 disaster in Dharali town has left four people confirmed dead. With those missing, the total toll is likely to be more than 70.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us