  • Thursday, June 29, 2023
Modi meets Goldman Sachs leadership

The Indian prime minister said he also spoke about the opportunities being offered by India for global firms

During the meeting, Modi highlighted India’s vast potential for growth – Image Credit: Twitter

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi met Goldman Sachs’ key leadership on Wednesday (28) in New Delhi and highlighted India’s potential and opportunities to the leading global banking and investment firm.

“Had a fruitful discussion with the members of the Board and key leadership of Goldman Sachs. Highlighted India’s vast potential for growth, fuelled by recent reforms and a conducive business environment,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

Modi said he also spoke about the opportunities being offered by India for global firms. PTI

Eastern Eye

