Modi expresses grief as nine killed in Indian temple stampede

People gather at Venkateswara temple, at Kasibugga in Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasNov 01, 2025
AT LEAST nine people were killed and 18 injured in a stampede at a Hindu temple in southern India on Saturday (1), after tens of thousands of devotees crowded into a site built to hold just 2,000 people.

The tragedy occurred at the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga town in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh state at around 11.30am local time.

Prime minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the deaths and announced compensation of Rs 200,000 (£1,800) for the families of those killed and Rs 50,000 (£460) for the injured.

"Pained by the stampede in Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh," Modi said in a post on X. "My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon."

Eight women and a 12-year-old boy were among the dead, according to Srikakulam superintendent of police KV Maheswara Reddy. Two critically injured patients have been moved to a specialist hospital for treatment.

State minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said as many as 25,000 devotees had crowded into the privately-run temple, which can only accommodate around 2,000 people.

The crush occurred on Ekadashi, a day Hindus consider particularly auspicious, which this year coincided with the holy month of Karthika Masam and fell on a Saturday—when the temple typically attracts between 1,500 and 2,000 visitors.

Andhra Pradesh minister K. Atchannaidu visits the spot after a stampede occurred at Venkateswara temple, at Kasibugga in Srikakulam district, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Police said the incident was triggered when an iron railing near the temple steps collapsed. Worshippers panicked, thinking something was falling, and people tumbled from a height of about six feet, with victims landing on top of one another.

"It is purely an accident and due to the owner's mistake," said superintendent Reddy. "They haven't applied for police bandobust [security], there were no permissions also."

The temple is located on an elevated first floor. When devotees were climbing the steps, the railing broke off, causing people standing at a corner to fall, with others dropping on top of them, according to state home minister Vangalapudi Anitha.

She said at least seven of the dead were aged between 35 and 40, and noted that the temple is privately owned and not under the government's Endowments Department.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu said he was "anguished" by the tragedy. "It is very sad that devotees have died in this unfortunate incident," he said. "I convey my deepest sympathies to the families of the victims."

Naidu directed officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured and ordered authorities to monitor relief work at the site. Deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan announced an inquiry would be conducted into the incident.

Indian home minister Amit Shah also expressed shock over the deaths.

Deadly stampedes and crowd crushes are common at large Indian gatherings and religious festivals. In January, at least 30 people were killed in a crush at the Kumbh Mela, a Hindu mega-festival in the northern city of Prayagraj.

In September, at least 36 people died in a stampede at a campaign rally of popular actor-turned-politician Vijay in Tamil Nadu state. And in May, six people were crushed to death in Goa after thousands gathered for a popular fire-walking ritual.

(Agencies)

