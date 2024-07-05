  • Friday, July 05, 2024
Modi congratulates Starmer on election win

Modi said he looked forward to “positive and constructive collaboration” with Starmer

Keir Starmer reacts as he speaks at a reception to celebrate his win in the election, at Tate Modern, in London, Britain, July 5, 2024. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi congratulated Keir Starmer on Friday (5) for his “remarkable victory” in Britain’s general election, while praising his outgoing counterpart Rishi Sunak for deepening bilateral ties.

“Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to @Keir_Starmer on the remarkable victory,” Modi wrote on the social media platform X.

“Thank you @RishiSunak for your admirable leadership of the UK, and your active contribution to deepen the ties between India and the UK during your term in office,” he added. “Best wishes to you and your family for the future.”

Sunak became the first British prime minister of South Asian descent in 2022 — a milestone year for India’s relationship with its former colonial ruler.

That August marked the 75th anniversary of India’s independence from Britain, weeks before the South Asian country overtook Britain to become the world’s fifth-largest economy.

Modi said he looked forward to “positive and constructive collaboration” with Starmer to foster “mutual growth and prosperity”.

(AFP)

