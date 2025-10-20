Skip to content
Modi celebrates Diwali with Navy personnel aboard INS Vikrant

He praises aircraft carrier as symbol of self-reliant India

Modi offers sweets to naval personnel aboard INS Vikrant, on the occasion of Diwali, off the coast of Goa and Karwar. (Handout via PTI Photo)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasOct 20, 2025
INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with naval personnel aboard aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, describing it as a symbol of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India).

Modi arrived on Sunday (19) evening and boarded the home-built carrier off Goa's coast following a discreet journey. Onboard the vessel, he visited the flight deck surrounded by MiG 29K fighter aircraft and observed multiple takeoff and landing operations conducted both during daylight and darkness.

The programme included a performance by Navy officers and sailors who sang patriotic compositions. One song, specially written by personnel, commemorated Operation Sindoor's success by the Indian Armed Forces. Modi shared dinner with naval staff during the Bara Khana, engaging with members and their families.

On Monday (20) morning, the prime minister participated in a yoga session on deck and witnessed a flypast featuring warships and aircraft. He subsequently addressed the assembled personnel and distributed sweets.

Modi interacts with naval personnel aboard INS Vikrant. (Handout via PTI Photo)

"INS Vikrant is not merely a warship. It represents 21st-century India's work, talent and commitment," Modi said during his address.

He highlighted the strategic significance of Brahmos missiles, noting their international demand. Multiple countries now seek to purchase the systems, Modi added.

Reflecting on his experience, Modi said: "My night aboard INS Vikrant is difficult to convey. The energy you demonstrated was remarkable. When I heard you sing patriotic songs, particularly your account of Operation Sindoor, no words can fully express what a serviceman experiences on duty. My Diwali has been special spending it amongst you."

INS Vikrant, commissioned in 2022, is India's first home-built aircraft carrier and the nation's second operational carrier following INS Vikramaditya, which was constructed on a Russian platform. The vessel ranks as the largest warship built in India.

Modi has observed Diwali with the armed forces annually since 2014, continuing the tradition that connects political leadership with defence personnel during the festival.

(PTI)

ins vikrantaatmanirbhar bharatmodi diwali

