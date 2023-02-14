Website Logo
  • Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Missing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue found in US scrapyard

The statue was reported stolen on January 31 from Guadalupe River Park

iStock photo

By: Pramod Thomas

The only statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in North America, stolen from a park in California’s San Jose city last month, has been found in a scrapyard known for illegal activities, a media report said.

The statue, given to the city as a gift from Pune — San Jose’s sister city in India, in 1999, was reported stolen on January 31 from Guadalupe River Park, sawed off at the hooves, The Mercury News newspaper reported.

The approximately 200 kgs figurine was found in a metal scrapyard on February 9, which, according to the report, has been cited numerous times for illegal activity, “including a 2021 catalytic converter theft crackdown, a 2010 scheme to scam the state out of USD 1 million and a 2007 police sting to retrieve stolen metals.” Police retrieved the structure after being notified of its location and interviewed the employees of the scrapyard. However, no arrests were made.

The workers, without giving much detail, said that two men and one woman came to drop off the sculpture on January 29, according to the report.

President of the San Jose-Pune sister city organisation, Suneel Kelkar, said he was elated to have the sculpture recovered but questioned its re-installation, given that its legs were cut off.

“We are so pleased to have the statue back,” San Jose’s International Affairs Manager Joe Hedges was quoted as saying in the report.

“I hope it is in a condition where it can be re-installed and enjoyed by our citizens,” he added.

“This statue holds incredible value to our Indian community, embracing our shared pride and respect for the warrior-ruler Shivaji and our relationship with our sister-city Pune,” San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan was quoted as saying in the report.

This is the second time the statue of the Maratha ruler has been stolen and recovered.

It was stolen from a home residence months after being brought to San Jose and was later discovered by a jogger on a city trail. The statue was installed by the city in 2002, according to the report.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

