Miley Cyrus engagement confirmed as singer says Maxx Morando stunned her with a quiet proposal on Asia trip

Highlights:

Miley Cyrus engagement news is now official, ending the speculation that started after she stepped out with a new gold and diamond ring at the Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere. The singer said Maxx Morando proposed during their recent trip to Asia, a moment she admitted caught her off guard. It is a steady next chapter for the pair, who have kept most of their four-year relationship quiet.

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando together on the carpet shortly before confirming their engagement Getty Images





How the Miley Cyrus engagement became public

Cyrus turned up at the Los Angeles premiere on Monday evening with Morando beside her. But the ring on her finger did most of the talking. Two days later, on Good Morning America, she confirmed what many had already guessed. She said Morando had managed to surprise her, which is not easy, she pointed out, and that she had “surrendered” to the moment.

The ring itself has been identified as a Jacquie Aiche design, a cushion-cut stone set sideways on a thick band. Jewellers in the US who know this style say a ring like hers could cost somewhere near £280,000 (₹2.9 crore), though the exact figure is hard to pin down. A few fans online even pointed out that she seemed to have the same ring on in mid-November.





Why Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando work as a couple

The pair met in 2021 after friends arranged what she has described as a “blind date”, at least on her side. She has spoken about thinking she might leave early if the conversation stalled, but it didn’t.

Morando plays drums for the Los Angeles band Liily. He also appeared on her New Year’s Eve show in 2022, playing during the segment that featured Dolly Parton and David Byrne.

She has mentioned more than once that the last four years have shifted her outlook quite a bit. She credits him with being steady and honest with her. “You want someone who tells you you can do it,” she said in the interview.

His father posted a brief congratulatory message online last month, a tiny clue that something was happening behind the scenes.





What the Miley Cyrus engagement means for her next steps

Her new song, Dream as One, appears on the soundtrack of the latest Avatar film. Cyrus said the story’s focus on love and rebuilding felt close to where she is personally.

Her ninth album landed earlier this year. When asked about touring, she was clear she isn’t jumping back into it. Long stretches on the road, she said, knock her off balance, so she’s keeping her work pace tight and predictable for now.

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party Getty Images





For now, she and Morando are keeping the proposal details to themselves. She said privacy has become important as she grows older, and she likes choosing what stays behind closed doors.