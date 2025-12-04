Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Miley Cyrus engagement confirmed as singer says Maxx Morando stunned her with a quiet proposal on Asia trip

Cyrus shows her diamond ring after the Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere as the couple’s four-year relationship reaches a private milestone.

Miley Cyrus engagement

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando together on the carpet shortly before confirming their engagement

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiDec 04, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Miley Cyrus engaged to musician Maxx Morando
  • Ring first spotted at the Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere in Los Angeles
  • Proposal happened on a recent trip to Asia
  • Couple met four years ago through friends
  • Cyrus links the moment to themes in her new Avatar track

Miley Cyrus engagement news is now official, ending the speculation that started after she stepped out with a new gold and diamond ring at the Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere. The singer said Maxx Morando proposed during their recent trip to Asia, a moment she admitted caught her off guard. It is a steady next chapter for the pair, who have kept most of their four-year relationship quiet.

Miley Cyrus engagement Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando together on the carpet shortly before confirming their engagement Getty Images


How the Miley Cyrus engagement became public

Cyrus turned up at the Los Angeles premiere on Monday evening with Morando beside her. But the ring on her finger did most of the talking. Two days later, on Good Morning America, she confirmed what many had already guessed. She said Morando had managed to surprise her, which is not easy, she pointed out, and that she had “surrendered” to the moment.

The ring itself has been identified as a Jacquie Aiche design, a cushion-cut stone set sideways on a thick band. Jewellers in the US who know this style say a ring like hers could cost somewhere near £280,000 (₹2.9 crore), though the exact figure is hard to pin down. A few fans online even pointed out that she seemed to have the same ring on in mid-November.


Why Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando work as a couple

The pair met in 2021 after friends arranged what she has described as a “blind date”, at least on her side. She has spoken about thinking she might leave early if the conversation stalled, but it didn’t.

Morando plays drums for the Los Angeles band Liily. He also appeared on her New Year’s Eve show in 2022, playing during the segment that featured Dolly Parton and David Byrne.

She has mentioned more than once that the last four years have shifted her outlook quite a bit. She credits him with being steady and honest with her. “You want someone who tells you you can do it,” she said in the interview.

His father posted a brief congratulatory message online last month, a tiny clue that something was happening behind the scenes.


What the Miley Cyrus engagement means for her next steps

Her new song, Dream as One, appears on the soundtrack of the latest Avatar film. Cyrus said the story’s focus on love and rebuilding felt close to where she is personally.

Her ninth album landed earlier this year. When asked about touring, she was clear she isn’t jumping back into it. Long stretches on the road, she said, knock her off balance, so she’s keeping her work pace tight and predictable for now.

Miley Cyrus engagement Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando attend the Vanity Fair Oscar PartyGetty Images


For now, she and Morando are keeping the proposal details to themselves. She said privacy has become important as she grows older, and she likes choosing what stays behind closed doors.

maxx morandoengagement announcementavatar fire and ashmiley cyrus

Related News

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink
Entertainment

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

More For You

sitar damaged Air India

Anoushka Shankar forces Air India investigation after her sitar arrives cracked despite paid handling

Getty Images

Anoushka Shankar’s damaged sitar pushes Air India into full investigation of baggage handling

Highlights:

  • Anoushka Shankar found her sitar cracked after an Air India flight.
  • She showed the damage in a short Instagram video.
  • She said she had paid the handling fee and used her usual hard cases.
  • Air India has started a review and is checking airport footage.

Anoushka Shankar has called out Air India after discovering her sitar badly cracked when she opened the case after a recent flight. She posted a video online showing the split running across the lower end of the instrument. The clip raised quick questions about how the airline handled it, especially since she said she paid the handling fee and used the same protective cases she always travels with.

Shankar said it was her first time choosing Air India in years, and that made the discovery harder to accept. She added that the sitar had travelled safely for more than a decade on other carriers without even a peg slipping.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us