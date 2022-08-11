Website Logo
  • Thursday, August 11, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Mexican President proposes commission for a global truce, led by Modi, Pope Francis and UN chief

The aim of the commission would be to present a proposal to stop the wars around the world and reach an agreement to seek a truce for at least five years.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures during the launch of the India International Bullion Exchange and the NSE IFSC-SGX Connect at the GIFT City near Gandhinagar (Photo by SAM PANTHAKY/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Melvin Samuel

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is planning to submit a written proposal to the UN to create a commission, made up of three world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to promote a world truce for a period of five years, MSN web portal reported.

“I will make the proposal in writing, I will present it to the UN. I have been saying it and I hope the media will help us to spread it. Because they do not speak when it is not convenient for them,” MSN quoted Obrador as saying during a press conference. The Mexican President proposed that the top commission should include Pope Francis, the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, and Indian PM Narendra Modi.

The aim of the commission would be to present a proposal to stop the wars around the world and reach an agreement to seek a truce for at least five years.

“The three of them meet and soon present a proposal to stop the war everywhere, and reach an agreement to seek a truce of at least five years, so that governments around the world dedicate themselves to support their peoples, especially the people who are suffering the most from the war and its effects; that we have five years without tension, without violence and with peace,” he said.

Calling for an end to warlike actions, the Mexican President has invited China, Russia and the United States, to seek peace and hoped the three countries “will listen and accept an intermediation such as the one we are proposing”.

“Tell them, by their confrontations, in nothing more than a year, they have caused this. They have precipitated the world economic crisis, they have increased inflation and caused food shortages, more poverty and, worst of all, in one year, because of the confrontations, so many human beings have lost their lives. That is a paragraph. That’s what they have done in one year,” MSN quoted him.
According to Obrador, the proposed truce would facilitate “reaching agreements in the case of Taiwan, Israel and Palestine, and not be promoting, provoking more confrontation”.

Furthermore, he urged that all the governments around the world should join in support of the UN and not the bureaucratic mechanism in which proposals and initiatives are presented.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Low clear-up rates in burglary and theft ‘unacceptable and unsustainable’: Watchdog
UK
Leytonstone murder: Boy, 17, charged with fatal daylight stabbing of Ghulam Sadiq
News
Women on vegetarian diets have 33% higher risk of hip fracture – Study
News
Braverman urges to take ‘radical action’ to counter influence of European human rights rules
News
London medical school benefitted from and contributed to British colonialism: Study
Sports
Players prioritising T20 leagues hardly a Boult from the blue
News
Only 1% of UK firms offer cost-of-living payments to staff: ONS
News
India, UK conclude fifth round of talks for FTA
UK
Vile bully from Preston who threatened to share intimate pictures and videos of…
News
Should I let my kids die of hunger? Pakistani citizens slam govt for…
News
Have you been taking your painkillers wrong? Here’s what can make them work…
US
Amid soaring cost of living, partnership work key to reduce violence, feels Sadiq…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Johnny Depp’s look as King Louis XV revealed in Netflix’s…
Low clear-up rates in burglary and theft ‘unacceptable and unsustainable’:…
Leytonstone murder: Boy, 17, charged with fatal daylight stabbing of…
Women on vegetarian diets have 33% higher risk of hip…
Braverman urges to take ‘radical action’ to counter influence of…
London medical school benefitted from and contributed to British colonialism:…