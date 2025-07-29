Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Meghnad Desai, UK economist and peer, dies aged 85

Born in Gujarat, Desai was a prominent figure in UK academic and political circles, known for his work in economics and his efforts to strengthen ties between the United Kingdom and India.

Meghnad Desai, UK economist and peer, dies aged 85

Lord Meghnad Desai (1940-2025)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJul 29, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

Lord Meghnad Desai, the British Indian economist, author, and peer in the House of Lords, has died at the age of 85, sources close to the family confirmed on Tuesday (29).

Desai is understood to have passed away in hospital in Gurugram, India, following a health complication. His death was confirmed by family contacts in London.

Born in Gujarat, Desai was a prominent figure in UK academic and political circles, known for his work in economics and his efforts to strengthen ties between the United Kingdom and India.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi led tributes, describing Desai as a "distinguished thinker, writer and economist".

“Anguished by the passing away of Shri Meghnad Desai Ji,” Modi wrote on social media. “He always remained connected to India and Indian culture. He also played a role in deepening India-UK ties. Will fondly recall our discussions, where he shared his valuable insights. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”

A recipient of India’s Padma Bhushan award, Desai served as a professor of economics at the London School of Economics from 1965 to 2003. He joined the Labour Party in 1971 and was appointed to the House of Lords in June 1991.

Lord Rami Ranger, a fellow peer, described Desai as “a pillar of the community who worked tirelessly and made significant contributions to many worthy causes, including the Gandhi Memorial Statue at Parliament, which I collaborated on with him.”

“He will be greatly missed. We pray for a place in heaven for the departed soul and strength for his family during this difficult time,” Ranger said. (Agencies)

gujarathouse of lordsmeghnad desai

Related News

Kaantha' and Mohanlal’s 'Iruvar'
Entertainment

5 striking similarities between Dulquer’s 'Kaantha' and Mohanlal’s 'Iruvar' fans didn’t see coming

​Overton
Cricket

Jamie Overton added to England squad for fifth Test against India

More For You

court-representational

The men avoided deportation nearly a decade ago by renouncing their Pakistani citizenship to claim statelessness, and remain in the UK despite repeated court rejections, as Pakistan had refused to accept them. (Representational image: iStock)

iStock

Rochdale grooming gang ringleaders may be deported to Pakistan this year

TWO ringleaders of the Rochdale grooming gang, Qari Abdul Rauf and Adil Khan, could be deported to Pakistan by the end of the year, according to a Pakistani government official.

The UK has been trying to deport the pair for years following their convictions. Negotiations have intensified since the UK lifted its five-year ban on Pakistani International Airlines (PIA) in July. The Times reported that Pakistan has used the case of Rauf and Khan as leverage in efforts to remove the airline suspension.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK heatwave 2025

London and Midlands expected to reach highs of 28–30°C

iStock

UK heatwave set to return, temperatures could reach 31°C across southern England

Highlights

  • Temperatures forecast to peak at 31°C in parts of southern England from 5–7 August
  • Cities including Bournemouth, Southampton, and Bath to see hottest conditions
  • London and Midlands expected to reach highs of 28–30°C
  • Cardiff and Swansea could see temperatures rise to 27°C
  • Met Office predicts potential for hot spells in southern and eastern regions into mid-August

Heatwave expected to hit early August

Southern and central parts of England are expected to experience a sharp rise in temperatures from 5 August, with forecasters predicting a brief but intense heatwave. According to WXCHARTS weather maps, temperatures could climb as high as 31°C in several areas.

The forecast comes after a cooler, unsettled end to July, with much of the UK experiencing overcast skies and lower-than-average temperatures.

Keep ReadingShow less
Trump-Getty

During Trump’s first term, Khan opposed the US travel ban on people from certain Muslim countries, which led to a war of words. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Trump criticises Sadiq Khan again during UK visit

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump criticised London mayor Sadiq Khan again during a news conference in Scotland alongside British prime minister Keir Starmer, who described Khan as his "friend".

When asked by a reporter if he planned to visit London in September during his state visit, Trump said yes but added: "I'm not a fan of your mayor. I think he's done a terrible job."

Keep ReadingShow less
Sophia Duleep Singh

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh selling copies of The Suffragette outside Hampton Court Palace, 1913.

getty images

New online resource highlights South Asian contributions to British life

A NEW interactive website exploring the history and contributions of South Asians in Britain has been launched to mark South Asian Heritage Month 2025, which runs until August 17.

The website, South Asian Britain: Connecting Histories, features more than 750 entries and 30 oral histories. It includes digitised archival documents, network diagrams and maps covering South Asian presence in Britain from the 1830s to the present.

Keep ReadingShow less
Epping protests

About 1,000 demonstrators and counter-protesters faced off in Epping, trading chants and insults across a police exclusion zone.

Getty

Anti-migrant protests flare across UK as rival groups clash in Epping

A WAVE of anti-migrant protests and counter-protests took place across the UK at the weekend, with the largest gathering outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, northeast of London.

The protests followed the charging of an Ethiopian migrant, who had been living at the hotel, with sexually assaulting a schoolgirl.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc