Meghnad Desai, UK economist and peer, dies aged 85

Lord Meghnad Desai, the British Indian economist, author, and peer in the House of Lords, has died at the age of 85, sources close to the family confirmed on Tuesday (29).

Desai is understood to have passed away in hospital in Gurugram, India, following a health complication. His death was confirmed by family contacts in London.

Born in Gujarat, Desai was a prominent figure in UK academic and political circles, known for his work in economics and his efforts to strengthen ties between the United Kingdom and India.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi led tributes, describing Desai as a "distinguished thinker, writer and economist".

“Anguished by the passing away of Shri Meghnad Desai Ji,” Modi wrote on social media. “He always remained connected to India and Indian culture. He also played a role in deepening India-UK ties. Will fondly recall our discussions, where he shared his valuable insights. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”

A recipient of India’s Padma Bhushan award, Desai served as a professor of economics at the London School of Economics from 1965 to 2003. He joined the Labour Party in 1971 and was appointed to the House of Lords in June 1991.

Lord Rami Ranger, a fellow peer, described Desai as “a pillar of the community who worked tirelessly and made significant contributions to many worthy causes, including the Gandhi Memorial Statue at Parliament, which I collaborated on with him.”

“He will be greatly missed. We pray for a place in heaven for the departed soul and strength for his family during this difficult time,” Ranger said. (Agencies)