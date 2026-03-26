Meera Syal & Sanjeev Bhaskar

AT THE START of 2026, Meera Syal paused, as she has done so often in her career, between past and future. The damehood in the New Year Honours List, the first for an Asian woman in the arts and culture field, did not prompt thoughts of personal triumph. Instead, her mind travelled backwards.

“When I received the news, my first thought was that my parents would have been so proud,” she told Eastern Eye. It was a private moment of reckoning, but also a public recognition of a woman who has, for more than four decades, reshaped British culture from within.

She accepted the honour, she said, “in their memory, and in tribute to that extraordinary generation who lived through empire, Partition and emigration to the UK, and who made so many sacrifices so that their children, like me, could thrive and take flight”.

The image is fitting. Syal has spent her life in motion: moving between comedy and tragedy, page and stage, mainstream success and quieter acts of mentorship. “Although I am immensely sad that my parents are no longer here to share this moment,” she added, “I hope I can continue to live by what they encouraged in me: curiosity, perseverance and compassion.”

Those qualities have defined a career remarkable for both range and endurance. Syal is one of the rare figures who can claim equal authority as actor, writer and comedian. Her breakthrough came with Goodness Gracious Me, the sketch show that detonated old stereotypes and replaced them with something sharper, stranger and unmistakably British Asian. It was mischievous and subversive, but also deeply observant. Audiences recognised themselves in its reversals and exaggerations; a door had opened.

She walked through it again with The Kumars at No. 42, the spoof chat show that collapsed the distance between celebrity and suburban family life. Its genius lay in its simplicity: the living room as stage, the immigrant household as centre rather than margin. The show’s cultural reach was vast, counting Queen Elizabeth II as a devoted fan who could “recite some of the one-liners from the grandma character”, played by Syal - a moment both surreal and symbolic. British Asian experience, once peripheral, had entered the national conversation.

Yet Syal’s creative restlessness refused to settle in one place. Her novels, Anita and Me (1996) and Life Isn’t All Ha Ha Hee Hee (1999), offered a more interior exploration of identity, memory and belonging. Anita and Me, inspired by her childhood in the Staffordshire mining village of Essington, carried particular resonance. The young protagonist Meena Kumar’s negotiation of race and class mirrored Syal’s own. The book’s later adaptations for stage and screen extended its reach, allowing each new audience to encounter its emotional truth afresh.

Recognition followed, steadily and deservedly. An MBE. Then a CBE. In 2017, election as a Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature. In 2023, the BAFTA Fellowship, the organisation’s highest honour, acknowledging an “outstanding and exceptional contribution” to screen arts.

But even at that summit, Syal turned her gaze outward. “I am particularly delighted that the award is twinned with opportunities to mentor and support participants in BAFTA’s learning programme,” she said. “I am grateful for the chance to pay forward the opportunities and experiences I have been lucky enough to have over my career.”

Mentorship, for Syal, is not a ceremonial duty but a continuation of her own story. Born in 1961 to Punjabi parents from New Delhi, she grew up in a world shaped by migration and adaptation. The daughter of a mining village, she learned early how easily voices could be overlooked. Her success has never obscured that awareness.

It is visible, too, in her family. Her husband, actor and comedian Sanjeev Bhaskar, has travelled a parallel path, from marketing graduate to national figure through Goodness Gracious Me and The Kumars at No. 42.

His later work, including ITV’s Unforgotten, confirmed his dramatic range. He has also presented India with Sanjeev Bhaskar, a documentary series exploring his family’s history and experiences linked to the partition of India.

What makes them powerful isn’t just their individual achievements but their ability to balance each other. “She’s just much better than me at everything,” Bhaskar once quipped. Yet, their secret lies in valuing their partnership over individual careers. They’ve tag-teamed work and parenting, ensuring one was always home for their children.

Syal and Bhaskar married in 2005 in Lichfield, Staffordshire, and have a son, Shaan. Syal’s daughter, theatre director Milli Bhatia, from her previous marriage to Shekhar Bhatia, has emerged as a formidable voice in contemporary theatre, earning Olivier nominations and directing work that probes the emotional textures of modern Britain. Her productions, including Speed at the Bush Theatre last year, explore anger, identity and inheritance – themes that echo, refract and evolve from her mother’s own concerns.

Syal’s influence extends beyond performance. Her personal experience of her father’s dementia led her to become an Alzheimer’s Society ambassador and one of the first Dementia Friends. In 2024, she transformed that pain into art with A Tupperware of Ashes, portraying a matriarch confronting memory loss. It was both tribute and testimony.

When Murray Edwards College, Cambridge, admitted her as an Honorary Fellow in March 2025, she offered students a message shaped by everything she had lived. “And if this old brown woman has learned anything it is this,” she told them, “pass it forward and bring other women up with you, work hard and know your worth, and always start with compassion and kindness.”

It is tempting to see the damehood as a culmination. But Syal’s career resists neat endings. Her power lies not simply in what she has achieved, but in what she has enabled: new stories, new voices, new possibilities. She has moved British culture forward, and in doing so, ensured that others can follow.

ENDS