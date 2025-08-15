Rubio: India and US will together tackle modern-day challenges

INDIA and the US have a “consequential and far-reaching” relationship and both countries will rise to contemporary challenges, American secretary of state Marco Rubio said.
His comments came as India marked its independence day on Friday (15).
“The historic relationship between the world’s largest democracy and the world’s oldest democracy is consequential and far-reaching. Working together, the United States and India will rise to the modern challenges of today and ensure a brighter future for both our countries,” Rubio said.
Both countries are united by “our shared vision for a more peaceful, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific region”, he added.
Meanwhile, US president Donald Trump on Thursday (14) repeated his claim that he solved the conflict between India and Pakistan and claimed the war could have turned nuclear.
“If you look at Pakistan and India… planes were being knocked out of the air. Six or seven planes came down. They were ready to go, maybe nuclear. We solved that,” Trump said during remarks in the Oval Office.
Trump is scheduled to meet Russia’s president Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday as he tries to bring an end to the Ukraine war.
India has asserted that the cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.