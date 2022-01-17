Website Logo
News

Man jailed for Bradford speeding and road crash

Representational image. (iStock)

By: Sattwik Biswal

A man involved in a road rage incident which ended with a mother-of-two dying in a car crash has been jailed.

Mohammed Abbas and Isma Nawaz, 38, were racing against each other before Nawaz crashed in Bradford in June 2020.

A judge at Bradford Crown Court while sentencing Abbas, 27, said both the drivers were driving in an “aggressive and combative manner”. Abbas has been jailed for three years.

Nawaz died at the scene on Harrogate Road, Apperley Bridge, after she lost control of her Vauxhall Astra and crashed into a parked Ford Focus, the court heard.

Abbas, of Richmond Avenue, Huddersfield drove away in his Audi A3 and was later arrested.

Judge Rose said neither of the drivers had any reason to be driving that fast to work on the morning of 23 June, nor there was a reason for "racing or challenging each other".

He said, "The driving of each of you, I must say, was wholly without justification."

Judge Rose said neither driver had any reason to be driving at excessive speed on their way to work on the morning of 23 June, nor was there a reason for “racing or challenging” each other.

“The driving of each of you, I must say, was wholly without justification,” he said.

The judge said, Abbas who earlier had a speeding offence from 2018 on his record, has expressed remorse for his driving.

Abbas, who pleaded guilty last year to causing death by dangerous driving, has also been banned from driving for five-and-a-half years.

