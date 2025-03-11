WHEN Lord Tariq Ahmad visited Jodhpur in 2023, he experienced a moment that crystallised the extraordinary arc of Britain’s evolving relationship with India. Standing amid a shower of flower petals as bands played, he was welcomed as a “son of Rajasthan” returning after 77 years.

His maternal grandfather had once served as treasurer to the Maharajah of Jodhpur, before the family relocated to Karachi during Partition.

The symmetry wasn’t lost on Ahmad when he later reflected on his office at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO): “Right across from my corridor is the India Council Chamber,” he told the GG2 Power List last year. “This was the place from where British India was run. And within a generation, you had someone of my heritage, responsible for relations with India.”

Until July 2024, Lord Ahmad served as minister covering a variety of responsibilities including South and Central Asia, Middle East, North Africa, United Nations and the Commonwealth, providing rare continuity in British foreign policy across six foreign secretaries – from Boris Johnson to Lord David Cameron. His tenure was marked by two defining challenges: strengthening UK-India ties and navigating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Often dubbed “the minister for India” in diplomatic circles, Ahmad made approximately eight visits to the country in recent years, working to advance trade, defence and strategic partnerships. His personal connection to the subcontinent runs deep – his father was born in Gurdaspur, Punjab, arriving in Scotland in the early 1950s with just five pounds to his name and finding work on the railways.

“On a lighter note, I often say who better to bridge the gap between India and Pakistan?” Ahmad quipped, referring to his heritage spanning both nations.

This understanding of the region’s complexities proved valuable as Britain sought to balance its strengthening partnership with India against the backdrop of global tensions, particularly India’s continued friendly relations with Russia despite the Ukraine invasion.

His effectiveness in India stemmed from his investment in personal relationships. “Foreign affairs and diplomacy are a serious business. The British way of doing things is often quite discreet. It’s often understated,” he explained.

“The most important learning... is investing in relationships, working through relationships. I do count [India’s] foreign minister Jaishankar as one of my friends.”

Ahmad’s visit to India in January 2024 demonstrated his diplomatic prowess: “Over a three-day visit to India, I visited two states, signed 23 MoUs (memorandums of understanding) between the UK and India, gave five speeches, four TV interviews and had over 30 meetings with state and federal leaders.”

The agreements covered crucial areas including climate change, pharmaceuticals, cyber security and education.

As the Gaza crisis intensified following Hamas’s October 7 attack, Ahmad’s role became increasingly pivotal. His March 2024 visit to Cairo – his third since the conflict began – highlighted Britain’s efforts to increase humanitarian aid to Palestinians. Working closely with then Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry, Ahmad focused on getting more lifesaving aid into Gaza through the Rafah crossing.

“Egypt is a vital partner,” he stated during the visit, “and boosting UK-Egypt ties will enable our nations to work towards a shared goal - bringing greater stability to the region.”

His efforts contributed to the UK trebling its aid commitment to the Occupied Palestinian Territories, with much of the support flowing through Egyptian logistics channels.

In June 2024, just before leaving office, Ahmad played a crucial role in securing £10 million in UK aid for the Palestinian Authority, supporting basic services including salaries for 8,200 health workers.

His commitment to the region continued even after leaving office – in January 2025, he celebrated the ceasefire in Gaza, noting how “the sheer joy of people returning to their homes and towns in Northern Gaza, brings real meaning to the phrase ‘home is where the heart is’.”

A member of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community, which faces persecution in several countries, Ahmad’s approach to religious freedom transcends personal identity. He recalled a conversation with former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt about advocating for persecuted Christians: “It’s easy sometimes to stand up for your own rights. The real test of your faith or belief is when you stand up for the rights and beliefs of others.”

He has served as the prime minister’s special envoy for freedom of religion or belief and the special representative on preventing sexual violence in conflict.

His effectiveness in diplomatic roles was shaped by his previous 20-year career in banking and finance, including senior positions at NatWest Group and Alliance Bernstein.

Born in London in 1968, Ahmad was educated at Rutlish School and London South Bank University as well as the Chartered Institute of Financial Services. He and his wife Saddiqa, who have a daughter and two sons, live in London.

Ahmad joined the Conservative Party in 1994, and was made a life peer in January 2011 as Baron Ahmad of Wimbledon. He joined the government in 2014 as communities and local government minister and later held key ministerial roles in the Department of Transport and the Home Office, before joining the FCDO in 2017.

Ahmad’s contributions were recognised in the 2024 King’s Birthday Honours, where he was knighted “for services to British foreign policy, humanitarian affairs and the Commonwealth, faith and integration, community and families in the UK.”

Having witnessed dramatic changes in British politics and society throughout his career, Ahmad embodies the evolution of modern Britain.

“You have pinch me moments,” he reflected. “When I actually chaired a debate at the UN Security Council, you think of the early struggles when Partition happened and families lost everything.”

A man between worlds, and a bridge between nations, Lord Ahmad’s influence endures.