Website Logo
  • Friday, September 30, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

London Assembly ‘to grill’ Sadiq Khan over Cressida Dick resignation

“The Mayor makes no apology for demanding better for London and putting its interests first,” Khan’s spokesperson said.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan speaks to supporters as he attends the London Regional Reception on September 24, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has been summonsed to face London Assembly on his role in the resignation of former Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick earlier this year.

Khan will be the first sitting mayor to be summonsed in this way through by the Assembly’s police and crime committee, reports said.

The power has been granted to the committee under the Police Reform and Social Responsibility Act 2011. The motion to summon Kahn was agreed by a vote of five to four. Three Labour members and one Green member have opposed the move.

The mayor has been asked to appear on November 16. If he fails to appear before the committee, he could be fined or jailed for up to three months.

A review into the resignation of the commissioner by Sir Tom Winsor revealed that the mayor urged Dick to break the law by sacking all the police officers involved in the Charing Cross racism scandal for ‘political gains’

It also alleged that Khan ‘intimidated’ her during her final weeks in the job and said that he had not followed due process and forced the officer to step down.

It is learnt that former home secretary Priti Patel, Dick and Sir Tom are likely to attend the meeting.

“The Sir Tom Winsor review has raised important questions about the circumstances under which the former Metropolitan Police commissioner stood down. The London Assembly police and crime committee has statutory powers to summons the Mayor, which we have used for the first time today,” Susan Hall, the leader of the Greater London Authority (GLA) Conservatives, who also chairs the committee, was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

“We believe that, given the seriousness of the review’s findings, the Mayor needs to address the unanswered questions that have emerged. The public will rightly want to know what happened and what lessons need to be learned for the future.”

Committee deputy chair, Labour’s Unmesh Desai, voiced concerns against summonsing the city’s head. He, instead, suggested to invite Khan first. “If he did not accept within an agreed time period, we can consider summonsing him,” he said during the meeting.

Earlier this month, Khan said that Sir Tom’s report was clearly biased as it ignored facts. He claimed that he lost faith in the former Commissioner following a series of scandals in Met force.

“The Mayor’s focus is on working with the new reforming commissioner to build a safer London for everyone, rebuild trust and confidence in the police and support Sir Mark [Rowley] to drive through the urgent reforms and step change in culture and performance Londoners deserve,” a spokesman for the mayor said.

“Londoners elected the Mayor to hold the Met Commissioner to account, and that’s exactly what he has done. The Mayor makes no apology for demanding better for London and putting its interests first.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Dr Ranj Singh urges older people to get jabs as he warns of ‘particularly nasty…
UK
Preet Kaur Gill MP elated as her campaign to increase Birmingham-India flights pays off: ‘Fantastic…
News
This woman has few months to live after doctors misdiagnose brain tumour for UTI
News
Five Bangladeshi taxi drivers in east London charged with smuggling people
News
Woman compared to fictional characters Lord Farquaad and Buzz Lightyear due to her prominent jawline
UK
Nine in 10 adults reported rise in cost of living compared to last year: survey
News
NHS nurses not eating to feed and clothe their children, reveals survey
News
After Keir Starmer, Sadiq Khan too says Rupa Huq’s comments on Kwarteng were…
News
Food labels should inform about exercise needed to burn off calories
News
Leicester remains ‘violence free’ as police step up ‘reassurance patrols’; Diwali celebrations likely…
News
UK ‘working intensly’ with India for FTAs: UK Foreign Secy
News
Labour Party reaches out to Indian diaspora
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW