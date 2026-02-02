Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian spark dating rumours after private UK countryside getaway

Highlights

Private arrival in Oxfordshire

Lewis Hamilton is reportedly dating Kim Kardashian after the reality star flew into the UK for a discreet countryside break with the Formula One champion.

Kim, 45, is said to have arrived from Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon aboard her £100 million private jet, touching down at Oxford Airport. Two vehicles were waiting to transfer her to Estelle Manor, a Grade II-listed country retreat near Witney in Oxfordshire.

Around an hour later, Hamilton, 41, arrived by helicopter from London’s Battersea Heliport.

Luxury retreat and heightened security

According to sources, the pair had private use of the resort’s wellness centre before dining together in an exclusive room. They are said to have stayed in a suite within the main wing of the estate, which spans 85 acres of countryside.

A source claimed security was kept tight throughout the visit, with staff positioned outside their room to avoid disturbances. Kim was reportedly accompanied by three members of her security team and travelled with multiple suitcases for the overnight stay.

Kept under wraps

Witnesses described Kim’s arrival as low-key, with the star quickly escorted inside the venue. Hamilton was later seen arriving as guests mingled in public areas of the hotel.

Neither posted on social media during the stay. On Sunday morning, Hamilton was seen using the gym and walking around the estate before the pair left together shortly before midday.

Kim was later spotted leaving via a side entrance, while Hamilton exited through the main doors.

Long-standing connection

Hamilton and Kardashian have known each other for years and were previously photographed together at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in 2014, alongside their former partners Kanye West and Nicole Scherzinger.

Hamilton has also been friendly with Kim’s family, including her half-sister Kendall Jenner, who accompanied him at the Miami Grand Prix in 2024. Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, was previously seen with Hamilton in the paddock at the Monaco Grand Prix in 2019.

Careers moving at pace

Hamilton is preparing for the 2026 Formula One season with Ferrari, while Kardashian continues to expand her shapewear brand Skims, which has been valued at around £3.6 billion.

Neither Hamilton nor Kardashian has commented publicly on the reported relationship.