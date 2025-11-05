Lepra raises awareness of an unspoken condition for International Men’s Day

For International Men’s Day 2025, 19 November, UK-based charity Lepra is raising awareness of a condition which, despite the availability of a simple surgical fix, has a profound impact on the physical, social and emotional health of men.

Hydrocele causes fluid to collect around the genitals leading to extreme swelling. 1% of men globally will be affected by the condition in their lifetime. It is estimated that half of men infected with the neglected tropical disease ‘lymphatic filariasis’ (LF) in childhood will develop the complication of hydrocele in adult life.

Over 657 million people worldwide remain threatened by LF, caused by filarial parasites, transmitted through mosquitoes, the infection causes damage to the lymphatic system which can remain hidden for some time before symptoms show.

Six years ago, 38-year-old Arjun from Odisha in India experienced swelling and pain in the scrotum, which gradually worsened, affecting his ability to work as a labourer and causing persistent discomfort. Unable to provide for his family, Arjun experienced emotional distress and physical strain. Self-conscious and embarrassed by his condition, he isolated himself from his community.

Arjun’s life changed when he was diagnosed with hydrocele, after a Lepra screening programme.

Due to the social stigma surrounding the hydrocele and concerns about the potential cost of treatment and travel, many men like Arjun delay coming forward causing their condition to worsen, risking potential complications such as infection and infertility.

To help Arjun overcome the emotional impact of his diagnosis, Lepra referred him for counselling, and he was offered a hydrocelectomy - a straightforward surgical procedure to cure the condition. Though initially hesitant, Arjun agreed to the surgery and his recovery period was as little as two weeks.

Post surgery, Arjun experienced a significant improvement in his physical health. His ability to work was restored, and he regained his independence and dignity. Grateful for the care he received, Arjun is now leading a healthier and happier life. He is hopeful about continuing to support his family without the physical limitations that once held him back.

Despite the progress Lepra has made in tackling the physical and social impact of hydrocele, there is still much work to be done. According to WHO, in 2023 there was an increase of 25,8886 men globally diagnosed with hydrocele and 7,380 surgeries reported.

Involvement of people affected by LF, is at the core of Lepra’s approach. Throughout India and Bangladesh, Lepra facilitate networks of community support groups, run by trained volunteers, who play a vital role in providing information and awareness campaigns prior to local screening drives. The groups help people to understand the importance of early detection and treatment, to allay any fears and to break down social stigma around the disease.

About lymphatic filariasis

Lymphatic filariasis (LF) is a neglected tropical disease.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) infection occurs when filarial parasites are transmitted to humans through mosquitoes. Usually acquired in childhood, the infection causes hidden damage to the lymphatic system.

The majority of LF infections are asymptomatic. While there are no external signs of infection, the transmission of the parasite continues, and damage is caused to the lymphatic system and kidneys alongside an altered immune system.

Chronic conditions can lead to lymphoedema (tissue swelling) or elephantiasis (skin/tissue thickening) of limbs and hydrocele (scrotal swelling).

