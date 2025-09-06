LEGO Speed Champions enters Pixar territory with first 2026 set

Highlights
- LEGO confirms first Speed Champions set for 2026: Lightning McQueen.
- Release coincides with the 20th anniversary of Pixar’s Cars.
- Unusual for the theme: no minifigure included.
The first 2026 reveal
LEGO has confirmed its first Speed Champions set for 2026, taking the theme in an unexpected direction. Set 77255 Lightning McQueen celebrates the 20th anniversary of Disney and Pixar’s Cars (released 28 July 2006) and marks the first time the theme has focused on a fictional, animated vehicle.
The build consists of 270 pieces and features the franchise’s red racing hero, complete with printed details and stickers, as well as an anniversary logo on the box.
A shift for Speed Champions
The release follows a year of Formula 1–focused sets but breaks new ground by presenting a character car without any accompanying minifigure. Aside from small polybag builds, it is the first Speed Champions set to omit a minifigure entirely.
McQueen’s signature smile and sponsor decals are recreated using a mix of stickers and possible printed elements, such as tyres and wheel arches — though LEGO has not yet confirmed which are printed.
Price and release date
Set 77255 Lightning McQueen is available to pre-order worldwide at £22.99 / $27.99 / €27.99, with a release date of 1 January 2026. The price point suggests that Speed Champions sets in the US will continue the price increases seen in 2025.
What’s next for 2026?
At present, Lightning McQueen is the only Speed Champions set officially confirmed for 2026. However, several others are listed for release early next year, including a Bugatti Vision GT, a Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale, a McLaren W1, and a Back to the Future Time Machine. At least one more film-inspired vehicle is also rumoured, hinting that Speed Champions may be steering towards more cinematic tie-ins alongside its traditional supercar line-up.