Website Logo
  • Thursday, September 30, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 448,062
Total Cases 3,37,39,980
Today's Fatalities 311
Today's Cases 23,529
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 448,062
Total Cases 3,37,39,980
Today's Fatalities 311
Today's Cases 23,529

News

Legislation in US Senate seeks report on Pakistan’s role in Taliban offensive

Members of the Taliban special forces stop a woman protestor from continuing a demonstration held outside a school in Kabul on September 30, 2021. (Photo by BULENT KILIC/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A LEGISLATION has been introduced in the US Senate seeking a report from the secretary of state about his assessment of Pakistan’s role in the Taliban offensive that led to the toppling of the American-backed Afghan government.

It also sought to know Pakistan’s support for the Taliban offensive in Panjshir Valley, prompting Islamabad to term the move as “unwarranted.”

Twenty-two Republican senators on Tuesday(28) introduced the legislation in the Senate to impose sanctions on the Taliban in Afghanistan and on all the foreign governments that support the hardline Islamic group that seized power in Kabul.

The ‘Afghanistan Counterterrorism, Oversight and Accountability Act’ also seeks a report from the secretary of state about his assessment of Pakistan’s role in supporting the Taliban from 2001-2020; in the offensive that led to the toppling of the Government of Afghanistan and Pakistan’s support for Taliban offensive against Panjshir Valley and Afghan resistance.

On Wednesday (29), Pakistan said that the reference made towards the country in the legislation was “unwarranted”.

In response to media queries, Pakistan’s Foreign Office in Islamabad said the draft legislation seems to be a reaction to the debate underway in Washington both in the media and on Capitol Hill to reflect on and examine the circumstances leading to the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“The legislation includes references to Pakistan that are completely unwarranted. We find all such references inconsistent with the spirit of Pakistan-US cooperation on Afghanistan since 2001, including facilitation of the Afghan peace process and during the recent evacuations of American and other nationals from Afghanistan,” it said in a statement.

It said Pakistan consistently maintained that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and a coercive approach would not work, adding that the only way to achieve long term sustainable peace in Afghanistan was through engagement and dialogue.

Moreover, sustained security cooperation between Pakistan and the United States would remain critical in dealing with any future terrorist threat in the region, the Foreign Office said.

It went on to declare the proposed legislative measures as “uncalled for and counter-productive.”

The Taliban swept across Afghanistan last month, seizing control of almost all key towns and cities in the backdrop of the withdrawal of the US forces that began on May 1. On August 15, the capital city of Kabul fell to the insurgents.

The Taliban claimed victory over opposition forces in the last holdout province of Panjshir on September 6, completing their takeover of Afghanistan three weeks after capturing Kabul.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Steve Reed says values of Hindu community and Labour party are similar
News
Low demand: Hospitals ditch Sputnik V vaccine in India
News
Family blames Rohingya militants for murder of community leader
News
Report says William Beckford statue should stay
US
US ‘lost’ the 20-year war in Afghanistan: top US general
News
Bad hair day: India salon told to pay £200,000 for botched trim
News
Chef Nisha Katona on UK’s new post-COVID restaurants recovery council
News
Madhvani family matriarch Meenaben dies at 92
HEADLINE STORY
Top Rohingya leader in Bangladesh shot dead
UK
Covid can infect insulin-producing cells in pancreas, research shows
News
Sadiq Khan says he needed 24-hour security because of his skin colour and…
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka stops ‘tainted’ fertiliser import from China
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mahesh Bhupathi on his docu-series Break Point, his equation with…
Choreographer Atul Jindal on Kanta Laga, the song getting a…
Rithvik Dhanjani on his audio series Buri Nazar, if he…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Hinduja group company ‘wins Brexit hotline contract’
Steve Reed says values of Hindu community and Labour party…
Apne 2 to go on the floors in March 2022
London-based entrepreneur to invest in India
Green card wastage: Apple’s Tim Cook writes to homeland security…
Freddy: Shooting of Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F starrer wrapped…