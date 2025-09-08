Latest Stories

Highlights:
Laura Whitmore is set to return to screens with her chilling new documentary, Laura Whitmore on Britain’s Killer Teens, tackling the dark world of teenage murderers. The Crime+Investigation series explores why some teenagers commit horrific crimes, with real-life testimonies from victims’ families and insights from forensic experts. Ahead of the premiere, Whitmore has shared a sobering warning for parents navigating social media and teenage influences.
Why Laura Whitmore on Britain’s Killer Teens is a must watch
Each of the five episodes of Laura Whitmore on Britain’s Killer Teens focuses on a separate, shocking case. From a Dexter-inspired killer to teenagers driven by rejection rage, the series goes beyond sensational headlines to examine the factors behind these crimes. Experts and investigators provide forensic analysis, while family members recount personal experiences, offering a rare and harrowing look into these tragedies.
What makes Laura Whitmore’s approach unique
Unlike typical true crime shows, Whitmore highlights the victims’ voices as much as the perpetrators’ actions. She explains: “It angers me how long some families wait for justice, living with curtains drawn while perpetrators remain unnamed.” By emphasising closure and the human cost of teenage violence, the series aims to educate viewers about the legal system and the real-life consequences of these crimes.
How social media and modern parenting play a role
Whitmore, a mother herself, stresses the importance of guiding children through today’s social media-driven world. She warns that platforms like TikTok can influence teenage behaviour, and parents must equip their children with the tools to make responsible choices. “At some point you have to let your children grow up, but it’s crucial to provide them with the right guidance,” she said.
What to expect from the cases featured
Among the gripping stories is that of Brian Blackwell, an 18-year-old from a privileged background who murdered his parents before going on holiday with his girlfriend. Other cases include a young girl fatally stabbed by her ex-partner and incidents where rejection led teenagers to commit unthinkable acts. Each episode dissects motives, backgrounds, and investigative processes, creating a sobering and informative viewing experience.
Laura Whitmore on Britain’s Killer Teens airs Monday 8 September at 9pm on Crime+Investigation, offering a deep dive into the tragic and disturbing realities of teenage crime in the UK.