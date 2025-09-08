Latest Stories





What did Kamal Haasan say about reuniting with Rajinikanth?

Haasan confirmed the reunion when host Sathish asked him directly on stage. “We were united long ago but chose to remain apart because they kept splitting a biscuit and giving us only half each. We wanted a full biscuit each, and we got it and relished it well. Now we are content with just half a biscuit again, so we have come together,” he said.

The 70-year-old star emphasised that their so-called rivalry was a narrative created by fans and the industry, not by the actors themselves. “That we got such opportunities is a huge deal. We had decided long ago to be like this and to set an example,” he added.

Which was the last Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth film together?

The two legends last played lead roles together in Alavuddinum Athbutha Vilakkum (1979), a fantasy drama based on the tale of Aladdin. Before that, they shared screen space in several films, including Apoorva Raagangal (1975), Moondru Mudichu (1976), 16 Vayathinile (1977), Avargal (1977), and Ninaithale Inikkum (1979).

They often appeared in love triangles or contrasting roles, with Haasan typically essaying layered protagonists and Rajinikanth taking on intense, often antagonistic parts. Despite their divergent on-screen personas, both actors went on to become the biggest stars of Tamil cinema in the decades that followed.

Will Lokesh Kanagaraj direct Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth’s new film?

Though no official details have been released, strong speculation suggests Lokesh Kanagaraj is set to helm the project. Kanagaraj directed Haasan in the 2022 blockbuster Vikram and Rajinikanth in this year’s Coolie.

The filmmaker has openly spoken about his desire to bring the two icons together, even revealing in earlier interviews that he had once planned a Rajinikanth film produced by Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International before the pandemic halted it.

Given his track record with ensemble thrillers and star-driven films, fans believe Kanagaraj is the natural choice to direct this historic collaboration.

Why is this reunion significant for Tamil cinema?

The pairing of Haasan and Rajinikanth represents more than nostalgia. Both actors shaped modern Tamil cinema, commanding audiences across India and overseas for decades. Their reunion is not just about two stars coming together; it is a rare moment of unity at the very top of the industry.





With global audiences for South Indian cinema growing rapidly, the collaboration could also set new box office benchmarks. Distributors and exhibitors are already predicting record-breaking numbers when the film eventually releases, both in India and internationally.