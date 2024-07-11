Labour’s Gaza stance to affect MPs for years, warns Debbonaire

Thangam Debbonaire said that absence of a clear narrative contributed to her defeat in Bristol Central

Thangam Debbonaire (Pic from Wikimeda Commons)

By: Pramod Thomas

LABOUR’s stance on Gaza is set to disadvantage MPs for years, a prominent politician who lost her seat due to pro-Palestinian voter backlash has said.

Thangam Debbonaire, once poised to become culture secretary, expressed concerns that “the absence of a clear narrative” had negative repercussions for Labour candidates, contributing to her defeat in Bristol Central.

In an interview with Channel4, the former shadow culture secretary reflected on her defeat in the constituency she held for nearly a decade.

The Green Party’s surge in last week’s general election, which saw their number of MPs quadruple, resulted in Debbonaire’s unexpected loss.

Debbonaire attributed her loss to several factors, including the Labour leadership’s stance on the Gaza conflict. She revealed that Keir Starmer had reached out to her with a text message after her defeat, though he still hadn’t mastered the spelling of her name. She mentioned that while the gesture was appreciated, it highlighted a certain disconnect.

Reflecting on the campaign, Debbonaire said, “Campaigning in prose worked for us to win a majority, but now we need to govern with a touch of poetry.”

She stressed that the Labour party’s failure to effectively communicate their policies and actions played a significant role in her loss to the Greens. “The Green Party knew how to capitalize on our shortcomings,” she remarked, pointing out that misleading narratives from opponents were not adequately countered by her party.

Debbonaire also shared her frustrations with the misinformation spread during the campaign, particularly regarding her votes on ceasefire motions.

“The Green Party crafted a narrative that I didn’t vote for a ceasefire, which was misleading. I voted for it twice, but the communication gap from my party meant voters didn’t know that,” she explained.

She highlighted the emotional toll of the campaign, including a distressing billboard near her home that falsely accused her of not supporting a ceasefire.

Discussing the broader implications for the Labour, Debbonaire stressed the need for a strong and diverse team around prime minister Starmer.

She acknowledged the criticisms of a “boys’ club” at Labour HQ and underscored the importance of diverse perspectives in decision-making. “Diversity of thought, experience, and identity are crucial for effective governance,” she added.

Debbonaire also reflected on the party’s handling of the Gaza debate, suggesting that voices from women of colour in the party were not adequately heeded. “The output from the leadership didn’t reflect the concerns raised by these groups,” she said, hinting at a disconnect within the party’s internal communications.

As she prepared to hand in her parliamentary pass, Debbonaire expressed her sadness at leaving a place she deeply cherished. “You can’t half love democracy. Serving as part of it was a real honour,” she said, adding that she would miss her team immensely.