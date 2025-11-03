Kruti Patel Goyal becomes Etsy’s first south Asian woman CEO as company bets big on AI-driven comeback

Highlights:

Kruti Patel Goyal to take over as CEO from 1 January 2026

She previously led Depop after Etsy’s £1.15 billion (₹12,132.5 crore) takeover

Silverman steps down after eight years, becomes executive chair

Etsy eyes AI-led growth under new leadership

Shares dipped nearly 9% after the announcement

Etsy’s long-time boss Josh Silverman is set to step aside, with Kruti Patel Goyal taking over the top job. Goyal has been part of Etsy’s journey for years. She once ran Depop, the resale platform Etsy purchased for about £1.15 billion (₹12,132.5 crore), before returning to the main business. Her appointment comes as Etsy looks to pick up speed again and find better ways to link its buyers and sellers, using AI as one of its tools.

About Kruti Patel Goyal

Goyal has worked her way up inside Etsy since joining in 2012. She started out in 2012, moving through product and seller teams before taking on bigger roles. By 2019 she was chief product officer, and a few years later she went on to run Depop, where she pushed the brand deeper into the youth resale scene before returning to Etsy earlier this year.

Why Etsy’s leadership change matters

Etsy’s growth has slowed since its pandemic-era boom. Active buyers fell 5% this year, and gross merchandise sales dipped 2.4% to £2 billion (₹21,100 crore) in the last quarter. The platform has faced criticism from sellers after controversial listings sparked boycotts.

Etsy’s new bet on AI

Silverman, who led Etsy for eight years, has often spoken about the “sea of sameness” in e-commerce. The company’s next phase is all about using AI to cut through it. Etsy recently teamed up with OpenAI, allowing ChatGPT users in the US to find items from Etsy sellers directly within the chatbot. Silverman believes this is just the start. “People will shop differently,” he said. “And when they do, Etsy’s uniqueness will win.”

What happens next

Silverman will not disappear overnight. He will stay on as executive chair through 2026, helping Goyal steer the transition. Chair Fred Wilson will step down but remain on the board.

It is a big moment for Goyal, the first woman of south Asian origin to lead the company. Etsy’s sellers will be watching closely to see if she can turn the tide and bring back the platform’s handmade magic in an AI-driven retail world.