Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Kruti Patel Goyal becomes Etsy’s first south Asian woman CEO as company bets big on AI-driven comeback

Kruti Patel Goyal takes charge as Etsy looks to rebuild growth and bring new life to its marketplace.

Kruti Patel Goyal

Kruti Patel Goyal takes charge as Etsy’s new CEO from January 2026

Youtube Screengrab/gracebeverley
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 03, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Kruti Patel Goyal to take over as CEO from 1 January 2026
  • She previously led Depop after Etsy’s £1.15 billion (₹12,132.5 crore) takeover
  • Silverman steps down after eight years, becomes executive chair
  • Etsy eyes AI-led growth under new leadership
  • Shares dipped nearly 9% after the announcement

Etsy’s long-time boss Josh Silverman is set to step aside, with Kruti Patel Goyal taking over the top job. Goyal has been part of Etsy’s journey for years. She once ran Depop, the resale platform Etsy purchased for about £1.15 billion (₹12,132.5 crore), before returning to the main business. Her appointment comes as Etsy looks to pick up speed again and find better ways to link its buyers and sellers, using AI as one of its tools.

Kruti Patel Goyal Kruti Patel Goyal takes charge as Etsy’s new CEO from January 2026 Youtube Screengrab/gracebeverley


About Kruti Patel Goyal

Goyal has worked her way up inside Etsy since joining in 2012. She started out in 2012, moving through product and seller teams before taking on bigger roles. By 2019 she was chief product officer, and a few years later she went on to run Depop, where she pushed the brand deeper into the youth resale scene before returning to Etsy earlier this year.

Kruti Patel Goyal Etsy looks to AI innovation under new leader Kruti Patel GoyalInstagram Screengrab/global_indian_official


Why Etsy’s leadership change matters

Etsy’s growth has slowed since its pandemic-era boom. Active buyers fell 5% this year, and gross merchandise sales dipped 2.4% to £2 billion (₹21,100 crore) in the last quarter. The platform has faced criticism from sellers after controversial listings sparked boycotts.

Goyal’s appointment signals a reset. She is expected to bring her Depop experience, fresh thinking and sharper engagement with Gen Z shoppers, back to Etsy’s core business. “Etsy will stay true to who we are,” she said. “Human connection, our sellers’ creativity, and a distinctly personal shopping experience.”


Etsy’s new bet on AI

Silverman, who led Etsy for eight years, has often spoken about the “sea of sameness” in e-commerce. The company’s next phase is all about using AI to cut through it. Etsy recently teamed up with OpenAI, allowing ChatGPT users in the US to find items from Etsy sellers directly within the chatbot. Silverman believes this is just the start. “People will shop differently,” he said. “And when they do, Etsy’s uniqueness will win.”

Kruti Patel Goyal Kruti Patel Goyal’s appointment signals a major shift for Etsy’s next growth phaseInstagram Screengrab/southasiantrailblazers


What happens next

Silverman will not disappear overnight. He will stay on as executive chair through 2026, helping Goyal steer the transition. Chair Fred Wilson will step down but remain on the board.

It is a big moment for Goyal, the first woman of south Asian origin to lead the company. Etsy’s sellers will be watching closely to see if she can turn the tide and bring back the platform’s handmade magic in an AI-driven retail world.

etsyonline retailartificial intelligencekruti patel goyal

Related News

reliance-walt-disney-merger-india
Business

Google to give free Gemini AI access to all Reliance Jio users

Indian gold investment
Featured

Indian gold investment demand surges despite price rally

N Chandrasekaran
Business

India's Tata Group hit by internal power struggle among trustees

More For You

Rachel Reeves

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is weighing over 100 tax and spending options to address a £30 billion fiscal gap ahead of the budget.

Getty Images

Reeves reviewing over 100 tax and spending options ahead of budget

CHANCELLOR Rachel Reeves is considering more than 100 tax and spending measures for the 26 November budget as the government seeks to close a £30 billion fiscal gap, according to reports.

Transport secretary Heidi Alexander told Times Radio that Labour would continue to support “working people” and those “working hard on modest incomes”. She said: “What we have always said is that we’re a party that wants to make sure that people who are working hard on modest incomes, working people, that we make sure that we’re getting more money in their pocket, that they are seeing their living standards rise.”

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us