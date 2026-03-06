From Karnataka to Australia: Regions around the world restricting children’s access to social media

Highlights

Governments worldwide are moving to limit children’s access to social media.

Measures range from outright bans for under-16s to parental consent rules and time limits.

The trend reflects growing concerns about online safety, cyberbullying and mental health.

Concerns over how social media affects children are pushing governments across the world to consider new regulations. In recent months, several countries and regional administrations have proposed or introduced measures aimed at limiting access for younger users.

Here is a latest-to-earliest list of countries, states and regions that have introduced or proposed restrictions.

Karnataka, India

The southern Indian state of Karnataka has recently proposed a ban on social media for children under 16. The move follows growing concerns over screen addiction, cyberbullying and the impact of online platforms on teenagers’ mental health.

Andhra Pradesh, India

Another Indian state, Andhra Pradesh, has also explored restrictions for children under 13, with policymakers discussing measures to limit early exposure to social media.

Germany

Germany is reviewing whether additional youth protection measures should be introduced to restrict children’s access to social media platforms.

United Kingdom

In the UK, policymakers are debating whether stronger safeguards are required for young users, including tougher age-verification rules and possible age limits.

Malaysia

Malaysia has discussed plans to restrict social media use for those under 16, as part of a wider push to improve digital safety for minors.

Slovenia

Slovenia has drafted proposals that could prevent children under 15 from accessing social media platforms.

Greece

Greece is examining similar proposals aimed at limiting social media access for teenagers under 15.

Denmark

Denmark has also been considering tighter regulations for younger users, including potential age-based restrictions.

Spain

Spain is exploring legislation that could raise the minimum social media age to 16, alongside stronger age-verification rules.

Indonesia

Indonesia has proposed restrictions aimed at limiting social media access for children under 16, citing concerns over harmful content and online harassment.

Portugal

Portugal already enforces age-based access rules: children under 13 cannot open social media accounts, while users aged 13–16 require parental consent.

Virginia, United States

The US state of Virginia has introduced time-limit regulations, restricting minors to one hour of social media per day per platform unless parents approve additional time.

Australia

Australia announced one of the strictest policies globally, introducing a ban on social media access for children under 16, with technology companies responsible for enforcing age verification.

A widening global trend

From Europe to Asia and Australia, governments are increasingly stepping in to regulate children’s access to social media. While the approaches vary, the overall direction points to a growing global push to balance digital freedom with stronger protections for younger users online.