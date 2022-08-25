John Lyon students achieve good GCSE results; progress to sixth form

Avi received straight 9s

By: Pramod Thomas

John Lyon students have achieved good GCSE results and advance to sixth form, a statement said on Thursday (25).

Avi, who achieved straight nine 9s, is a county cricketer and second highest first XI run scorer in 2022 (average of 55, comprising four half-centuries and an unbeaten century) will be receiving a John Lyon scholarship.

“I am extremely happy as I have worked so hard. It’s a great feeling when the effort you have put in has paid off. My teachers and parents have really helped me. Throughout the winter, my coaches supported me with my preparations and enabled me to perform at my best over the summer cricket season. To achieve these results and play my favourite sport at the same time is amazing. I want to continue to excel in my subjects on and off the field as I look forward to my sixth form studies at John Lyon,” said Avi.

Kassem secured eight 9s, one 8 and one 7, with an additional A* in Higher Project Qualification. With grade 8 in classical guitar, Kassem is currently the school’s Young Musician of the Year.

Kassem said: “I am delighted to see my results and I am really glad that I achieved all 9s in my three A-Level subjects I will be studying: Biology, Chemistry and Maths. I would like to thank my parents for being very supportive and my teachers for helping me to get where I am today. The extra-curricular activities have helped supplement my academic achievements.”

Alexander, who is to be awarded a sixth form scholarship, received seven 9s and two 8s. He is a first XI football and hockey player, and also represents the school at tennis and water polo. He enjoys drama and has performed in school productions, including a leading role in ‘Oliver!’ last year. Alexanderis also a flautist and singer.

He said: “I would like to thank all of my teachers and my family for their support along the journey. I am very pleased with my results and to see that the hard work has paid off. I am looking forward to continuing at John Lyon in the sixth form to start my A-Level studies (Biology, Chemistry and Maths) as well continuing to compete with the first XI squad and performing in ‘The Sound of Music’ production.”

Basel R got eight 9s and two 8s, with an additional A* in HPQ. He is a keen drummer. “I am delighted with my results. Thanks to the collective efforts from everyone who helped me come this far, including my teachers and parents,” he said.

Shaan, who holds a black belt in karate, was awarded three 9s, five 8s and one 7, with an A in HPQ.

He said: “I’m thrilled with my results. It’s nice to see that the hard work has paid off. I would like to thank my teachers for helping me achieve these results and my family for their continuous support.”

Katherine Haynes, head, said: “Congratulations to our Year 11s on their fantastic GCSE results!They have worked tremendously hard and have rightly been rewarded for their efforts with superb grades. My warmest thanks must go to our parents, who have tirelessly supported their children, and also to our dedicated staff,for their expert, passionate teaching and guidance for every pupil during their GCSE years. I very much look forward to welcoming our pupils back in September to start their A-Level studies as they move across the campus to our bespoke sixth form centre.”

According to the statement, John Lyon’s bursary schemes have expanded access for local families, enabling the children of those who could not otherwise afford the fees to benefit from an excellent all-round independent school education.

This year, 10 GCSE bursary award holders achieved an average grade of 7. The school makes available a number of means-tested bursaries every year to pupils who demonstrate exceptional potential.