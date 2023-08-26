Website Logo
  • Saturday, August 26, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Javed Akhtar, Prakash Raj condemn Muzaffarnagar slap incident

A video showing the school teacher in Muzaffarnagar asking her students to slap the Muslim boy and making objectionable remarks against his community has gone viral on social media.

Javed Akhtar (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar, and actors Renuka Shahane and Prakash Raj have called for strict action against a teacher in Uttar Pradesh who allegedly asked her students to slap a boy from a minority community.

A video showing the school teacher in Muzaffarnagar asking her students to slap the Muslim boy and making objectionable remarks against his community has gone viral on social media eliciting strong words from several quarters.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Akhtar said he hopes the teacher is “suspended immediately”.

“A teacher ordering young children of the class to slap an 8-year child one by one and slap hard is nothing but a show of pure sadism and a perverse mind. I hope she is suspended immediately and an inquiry into is ugly incident has started,” he wrote.

Shahane, voicing her concern over the incident, posted, “That vile teacher should be behind bars! Instead, she might just get a national teacher’s award for promoting national integration! Kafkaesque!! Cry, my beloved country.”

“The darkest side of HUMANITY we are getting into. aren’t you worried #justasking,” wrote Raj.

Actress Swastika Mukherjee and Varun Grover also reacted to the viral video.

“A teacher!!! This is what it has come to. How are we going to recover from this?” Mukherjee wrote.

Grover called the incident a “hate crime”.

“Muzaffarnagar school hate crime is not a ‘new low’ and it doesn’t exist in a vacuum. Hate crimes against Muslims have been the ‘new normal’ for a few years now and the TV news, with active support from the regime, is at the forefront of spreading & shielding this venom,” he said.

Reacting to the incident, actor-comedian Vir Das wrote on X, “Historically, globally, people with ancient hatreds will poison young minds. They recognise they live in a world that is increasingly leaving them behind. It’s their last desperate shot at feeling valid. They take it, knowing they won’t live to see the damage they’ve done.” The video that surfaced online on Friday showed the teacher, identified as Trapti Tyagi, asking the students of Class 2 of a private school in Khubbapur village to hit the child.

Muzaffarnagar Police on Saturday booked Tyagi in an FIR.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Veteran Bollywood lyricist Dev Kohli passes away at 80
Entertainment
SRK unveils his ‘many faces of justice’ from ‘Jawan’
Entertainment
‘Gadar 2’ becomes first film to be screened at new Parliament Building in India
Entertainment
Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ to release in Bangladesh
Entertainment
Yash undergoes look tests as Ravana for Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’
Entertainment
69th National Film Awards: ‘Sardar Udham’ declared Best Hindi Film
Entertainment
Good cinema gets acknowledged: Bhansali as ‘Gangubai…’ wins 5 National Film Awards
Entertainment
Dunki: Here’s what we know about teaser release date of Shah Rukh’s next
Entertainment
Film will definitely be made on Chandrayaan-3 mission: Hema Malini
Entertainment
Veteran actor Seema Deo dies at 81
Entertainment
‘India stuns world with humongous achievement’: Rajinikanth on Chandrayaan-3’s moon landing
Entertainment
Alia praises Ranbir for getting her birthday cake from London
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW