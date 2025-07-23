Bumrah in playing XI as England opt to bowl in fourth Test

JASPRIT BUMRAH has been named in India's team for the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, starting Wednesday.
Before the series began, it had been announced that Bumrah, the world’s top-ranked Test bowler, would feature in only three of the five matches to manage his workload after a back injury.
However, with India trailing 2-1 following a 22-run loss at Lord’s — a match Bumrah played — he was included in the XI for the must-win Test in Manchester.
India made three changes to their side. Batsman Sai Sudharsan came in for Karun Nair, while Shardul Thakur and debutant Anshul Kamboj replaced injured fast bowlers Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep.
Rishabh Pant, who suffered a finger injury, was cleared to keep wicket.
England had already confirmed their playing XI. They made one change, with Liam Dawson returning to the Test team after eight years, replacing Shoaib Bashir, who was ruled out of the series with a finger injury sustained at Lord’s.
England captain Ben Stokes won the toss on Wednesday and chose to field on an overcast morning.
No team has won a Test at Old Trafford after winning the toss and bowling first.
India are yet to win a Test match at Old Trafford. They have lost four and drawn five of their nine previous matches at the venue.
Teams
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Jamie Smith (wkt), Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (capt), Rishabh Pant (wkt), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK), Rod Tucker (AUS)
TV Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)
Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZ)