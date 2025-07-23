Skip to content
 
Bumrah in playing XI as England opt to bowl in fourth Test

India made three changes to their side. Batsman Sai Sudharsan came in for Karun Nair, while Shardul Thakur and debutant Anshul Kamboj replaced injured fast bowlers Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul hits a shot during Day One of the 4th Test Match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford on July 23, 2025 in Manchester.

By Eastern EyeJul 23, 2025
JASPRIT BUMRAH has been named in India's team for the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, starting Wednesday.

Before the series began, it had been announced that Bumrah, the world’s top-ranked Test bowler, would feature in only three of the five matches to manage his workload after a back injury.

However, with India trailing 2-1 following a 22-run loss at Lord’s — a match Bumrah played — he was included in the XI for the must-win Test in Manchester.

India made three changes to their side. Batsman Sai Sudharsan came in for Karun Nair, while Shardul Thakur and debutant Anshul Kamboj replaced injured fast bowlers Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep.

Rishabh Pant, who suffered a finger injury, was cleared to keep wicket.

England had already confirmed their playing XI. They made one change, with Liam Dawson returning to the Test team after eight years, replacing Shoaib Bashir, who was ruled out of the series with a finger injury sustained at Lord’s.

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss on Wednesday and chose to field on an overcast morning.

No team has won a Test at Old Trafford after winning the toss and bowling first.

India are yet to win a Test match at Old Trafford. They have lost four and drawn five of their nine previous matches at the venue.

Teams
 England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Jamie Smith (wkt), Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer
 India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (capt), Rishabh Pant (wkt), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK), Rod Tucker (AUS)
 TV Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)
 Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZ)

India vs England

Harmanpreet Kaur and teammates celebrate their 2-1 series win after the 3rd ODI match between England and India at Banks Homes Riverside on July 22, 2025 in Chester-le-Street.

Harmanpreet’s ton powers Indian women to series win over England

INDIA captain Harmanpreet Kaur scored a century to help her team win the third women’s ODI against England by 13 runs and take the three-match series 2-1.

Harmanpreet’s 84-ball 102 and a fifty from Jemimah Rodrigues guided India Women to 318 for five. The bowlers then restricted England to 305 all out in 49.5 overs in Bristol on Tuesday.

Bangladesh clinch historic T20I series win over Pakistan

Bangladesh's players celebrate their team's win at the end of the second Twenty20 international cricket matchagainst Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on July 22, 2025. (Photo by MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Bangladesh clinch historic T20I series win over Pakistan

BANGLADESH survived a late onslaught by Faheem Ashraf and Ahmed Daniyal to pull off a narrow eight-run victory in the second T20I match on Tuesday (22), winning a first-ever series in the format against Pakistan.

Ashraf hit an aggressive 32-ball 51 while debutant Daniyal smashed an 11-ball 17 but holed out off the second ball of the final over as Pakistan were all out for 125 in their chase of 134 to win in Dhaka.

Old Trafford

India captain Shubman Gill speaks with coach Gautam Gambhir and selector Ajit Agarkar during a net session at Emirates Old Trafford on July 21, 2025 in Manchester. (Photo: Getty Images)

Injury-hit India look to break Old Trafford jinx in fourth Test

INDIA may be forced to shift from its usual playing combination when it faces England in the fourth Test at Old Trafford starting Wednesday, with key injuries disrupting its settled approach.

The visitors, trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, are yet to win a Test at this venue in nine previous attempts — with four losses and five draws — and will aim to level the series in Manchester.

Farokh Engineer

Farokh Engineer rings the bell at the start of play on day four of the Ashes 4th Test Match between England and Australia at Emirates Old Trafford on July 22, 2023 in Manchester. (Photo: Getty Images)

Farokh Engineer to get stand at Old Trafford

FORMER India wicket-keeper Farokh Engineer and West Indies great Clive Lloyd will have stands named after them at Old Trafford by Lancashire, their former county side, during the fourth Test between India and England.

The ceremony is expected to take place on the opening day of the Test on July 23. England lead the five-match series 2-1 after three matches.

Nitish Reddy

Reddy played two matches in the series, scoring 45 runs and taking three wickets. (Photo: Getty Images)

India’s Nitish Kumar Reddy out of England Test series with knee injury

INDIA allrounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the remaining two Tests against England due to a knee injury.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed on Monday that Reddy will return home. “Nitish will fly back home and the team wishes him a speedy recovery,” the BCCI said in a statement.

