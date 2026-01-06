Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Jaguar Land Rover production plunges 43 per cent following devastating cyber attack

British carmaker loses 45,000 vehicles in Q4 2025 as August breach disrupts global operations for weeks, retail sales drop 25 per cent

Jaguar Land Rover

Vehicle production came to a complete halt on September (1) with JLR unable to resume global operations until five weeks later

Getty Images
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseJan 06, 2026
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • JLR produced only 59,200 cars in final quarter of 2025 compared to 104,400 previous year, down 43 per cent due to cyber attack fallout.
  • Operations halted globally for five weeks from September after August breach described as Britain's most expensive cyber attack.
  • Retail sales plummeted 25 per cent to 79,600 vehicles; company preparing to launch £100,000+ electric Jaguar saloon later this year.

Car production at Jaguar Land Rover plummeted by 45,000 vehicles in the final quarter of 2025 as the British automotive giant struggled with the aftermath of what experts have described as the most expensive cyber attack in British history.

The company revealed total output in the three months to December was down 43 per cent compared to last year, despite restarting factory lines in the second week of October. JLR produced just 59,200 cars in the final quarter of 2025, compared to 104,400 the previous year.

Bosses confirmed JLR's output did not return to "normal levels" until mid-November, underscoring the scale of the challenge in fully restoring operations following the August cyber attack.

The breach forced management to shut down all of JLR's global computer systems at the end of August after discovering the security compromise.

Vehicle production came to a complete halt on September (1) with JLR unable to resume global operations until five weeks later. Showrooms, repair shops, logistics chains and thousands of suppliers were thrown into disarray during the shutdown period.

Sales and recovery

Retail sales figures published this week revealed the full extent of the disruption, plunging 25 per cent to 79,600 in the quarter.

JLR attributed the decline to the production shutdown and "the time required to distribute vehicles globally once produced," alongside "the planned wind down of legacy Jaguar models" and "incremental US tariffs."

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairman of JLR's parent company Tata Motors, warned in an annual open letter that the attack demonstrated technology's vulnerabilities for large corporations.

"JLR's cybersecurity attack emphasised that while growth is a focus, resilience has to be a long-term theme – whether it is from a value chain point of view or from a technological angle," he told The Telegraph.

"With heightened vulnerabilities, the question is not simply whether shocks will happen, it is also about how well we can recover from shocks."

The company has been phasing out old Jaguar models, including the F-Pace luxury SUV, ahead of relaunching the marque with an all-electric lineup.

A pink concept car revealed in late 2024 divided opinion, with the design boss removed from his role last month.

JLR is now preparing to start production of its first battery-powered model later this year, a four-door saloon expected to sell for more than £100,000.

cyber attackretail salesjaguar land rover

Related News

India's gold demand shifts from jewellery to coins, bars
Featured

India's gold demand shifts from jewellery to coins, bars

India says it is now world’s fourth-biggest economy
Business

India says it is now world’s fourth-biggest economy

Monzo's Asian chief 'pushed to step down amid concerns over growth'
Business

Monzo's Asian chief 'pushed to step down amid concerns over growth'

UK inflation surprise clears way for Bank of England rate cut
Business

UK inflation surprise clears way for Bank of England rate cut

More For You

UK EV discounts unsustainable

The mandate imposes heavy fines on carmakers failing to meet electric vehicle sales quotas

iStock

UK motor industry warns EV discounts 'unsustainable' as car sales exceed two million

Highlights

  • Over 2 million new cars registered in UK for first time since pandemic; 23.4 per cent were electric vehicles, below 28 per cent government target.
  • Manufacturers offered £11,000 average discount per EV, totalling over £5bn, to meet Zero Emission Vehicles Mandate requirements.
  • Industry calls for early review of ZEV Mandate as stricter 33 per cent target looms for 2026 amid rising costs and market challenges.

The UK motor industry has warned that massive discounts on electric vehicles are "unsustainable" despite new car registrations exceeding two million for the first time since the pandemic, with concerns growing over the widening gap between consumer demand and government targets.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) reported 2,020,373 new cars were registered in 2025, marking the third consecutive year of growth. However, the figure remains significantly below the 2.3 m vehicles sold in 2019.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us