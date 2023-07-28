Italy honours Indian soldiers who fought in Second World War

Indian Ambassador & Mayor of Montone inaugurated Yeshwant Ghadge Memorial to commemorate gallantry and sacrifice of Indian soldiers in the Italian campaign (Photo: @IndiainItaly)

By: Eastern Eye

A MEMORIAL, in the form of a live sundial, has been unveiled in Italy as a tribute to the Indian troops who fought in the Italian campaign during the Second World War, officials said last Saturday (22).

The motto of the memorial is “Omines Sub Eodem Sole” which translates to “We all live under the same sun”, the Indian defence ministry said in New Delhi.

“Remembering the supreme sacrifices by Indian soldiers, the Commune of Monotone (in Italy) and Italian military historians have unveiled the ‘VC Yeshwant Ghadge Sundial Memorial’ at Montone (Perugia, Italy), as a tribute to the Indian troops who fought during the Italian campaign, during the Second World War, and to honour Naik Yeshwant Ghadge, Victoria Cross, who was killed in action fighting on the heights of Upper Tiber Valley,” the statement said.

India’s ambassador in Italy, Neena Malhotra and the Indian defence attaché represented India during the ceremony.

A large number of Italian citizens, distinguished guests and members of Italian armed forces also attended the event.