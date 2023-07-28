Website Logo
  • Friday, July 28, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Italy honours Indian soldiers who fought in Second World War

The motto of the memorial is “Omines Sub Eodem Sole” which translates to “We all live under the same sun”, the Indian defence ministry said in New Delhi

Indian Ambassador & Mayor of Montone inaugurated Yeshwant Ghadge Memorial to commemorate gallantry and sacrifice of Indian soldiers in the Italian campaign (Photo: @IndiainItaly)

By: Eastern Eye

A MEMORIAL, in the form of a live sundial, has been unveiled in Italy as a tribute to the Indian troops who fought in the Italian campaign during the Second World War, officials said last Saturday (22).

The motto of the memorial is “Omines Sub Eodem Sole” which translates to “We all live under the same sun”, the Indian defence ministry said in New Delhi.

“Remembering the supreme sacrifices by Indian soldiers, the Commune of Monotone (in Italy) and Italian military historians have unveiled the ‘VC Yeshwant Ghadge Sundial Memorial’ at Montone (Perugia, Italy), as a tribute to the Indian troops who fought during the Italian campaign, during the Second World War, and to honour Naik Yeshwant Ghadge, Victoria Cross, who was killed in action fighting on the heights of Upper Tiber Valley,” the statement said.

India’s ambassador in Italy, Neena Malhotra and the Indian defence attaché represented India during the ceremony.

A large number of Italian citizens, distinguished guests and members of Italian armed forces also attended the event.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Dutch race to put out blaze on car ship
US
US congresswoman wants Diwali to be declared federal holiday
INDIA
India will be among top three economies in my third term, claims Modi
News
British zoos lead efforts to save Asian wildlife
News
Home Office Ordered to amend policy limiting assistance for trafficking victims
News
Boat tragedies dash Pakistanis’ hopes of reaching Europe
News
India’s export ban and looming El Niño pose major threat to global rice…
News
Pakistan’s Supreme Court rejects Imran Khan’s plea to halt trial
News
India’s rice export ban: Why it matters to global trade
News
SRMD London Youth Festival brings together 350 youth from across UK
UK
Watchdog for solicitors probes firms for alleged false asylum claims
News
India open to Chinese investment, says minister
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW