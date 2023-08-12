International search launched for trio after Woking girl’s murder

Police have not identified the victim but neighbours say a Pakistani family moved into the address in April

Representational image (iStock)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

POLICE have launched an international manhunt following the murder of a 10-year-old girl in a Woking suburb house.



Authorities have not revealed the identity of the girl found dead on Thursday (10) morning. But the Sun quoted neighbours as having said a Pakistani family with six “very young” children moved into the address in April this year.



Three people who detectives think could assist the investigation are believed to have fled the UK on Wednesday (9), hours before the victim’s body was discovered.



Officers, who were called to the house in Hammond Road around 2.50 am on Thursday following “a concern for safety”, found the girl dead inside the property. Her family was being supported by specially trained officers, Surrey Police said.



Detective chief inspector Debbie White, said on Friday (11) that the investigation into the incident “continued at pace today with a number of enquiries underway.”



“We have identified three people we would like to speak to in connection with our investigation and from our enquiries, we believe that they left the country on Wednesday,” White said adding, “We are working with our partners, including international authorities, to locate them.”



House to house enquiries have been carried out at the area and the police presence is expected to remain around the scene “over the coming week.”



A post-mortem is scheduled for Tuesday (15).



Inspector Sandra Carlier, the borough commander for Woking, said the police believed the wider public was not at risk “at this time”.



However, people in the neighbourhood said the news of the death shocked them, with a woman saying she was “traumatised” and her children were “terrified” following the incident.



Tributes were paid to the girl as families laid flowers outside her house. A condolence note said the “sparkle” of the “sweet girl” was put out too soon.