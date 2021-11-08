Website Logo
  • Monday, November 08, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 461,057
Total Cases 34,366,987
Today's Fatalities 266
Today's Cases 11,451
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 461,057
Total Cases 34,366,987
Today's Fatalities 266
Today's Cases 11,451

HEADLINE STORY

India’s latest Zika outbreak sees surge of nearly 100 cases

The mosquito-borne Zika virus had reached epidemic proportions in Brazil in 2015. (iStock Image)

By: Sattwik Biswal

AT LEAST 89 people, including 17 children, have tested positive for the Zika virus in a surge of cases in the Indian city of Kanpur, its health department said on Monday (8).

First discovered in 1947, the mosquito-borne virus Zika virus reached epidemic proportions in Brazil in 2015, when thousands of babies were born with microcephaly, a disorder that causes babies to be born with abnormally small heads and underdeveloped brains.

“There has been a surge in cases of the Zika virus and the health department has formed several teams to contain the spread,” Dr Nepal Singh, chief medical officer of Kanpur district in India’s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, told Reuters.

“There is one woman who is pregnant and we are paying special attention towards her.”

Cases have been reported in several Indian states in recent years, though Amit Mohan Prasad, Uttar Pradesh’s top government bureaucrat for health and family welfare, told Reuters this was the first outbreak in the state.

The first Zika case in the industrial city of Kanpur was detected on Oct. 23 and the number of cases has increased over the past week.

“People are testing positive because we are doing very aggressive contact tracing,” said Prasad.

Authorities were increasing their surveillance of the outbreak and eliminating breeding grounds for the mosquitoes that transmit the virus, Singh said.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Doctor claims he was unfairly dismissed for exposing patient safety fears
HEADLINE STORY
COP26: US backs India-UK led solar Green Grids Initiative
HEADLINE STORY
Kapil Dev says India stars put IPL before country
HEADLINE STORY
India eliminated from T20 World Cup
HEADLINE STORY
IPO rush continues in India as Paytm issue opens tomorrow
INDIA
India Covid hospital fire kills 11
News
Portsmouth GP jailed for stealing £1.1m from NHS to fund online gambling
News
Britain allows early booking of booster shots to speed up rollout
INDIA
Delhi still trapped under blanket of toxic air two days after Diwali
HEADLINE STORY
BBC drops Vaughan from radio show amid racism allegations
News
Barristers from minority backgrounds face systemic obstacles in career, report says
News
Britain approves Merck’s Covid-19 pill in world first
Eastern Eye

Videos

Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
Shivangi Khedkar talks about her Diwali plans, childhood memories of…
Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Hiccups And Hookups: Lionsgate Play’s first Indian original to feature…
Doctor claims he was unfairly dismissed for exposing patient safety…
COP26: US backs India-UK led solar Green Grids Initiative
Producer of Chaal Jeevi Laiye reveals he was in talks…
Australia to tour Pakistan for first time in 24 years
Australia to tour Pakistan next year for first time since…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE