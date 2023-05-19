Website Logo
  • Friday, May 19, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

India’s ‘largest’ cultural centre to come up in Delhi

Designed in collaboration between Ghanaian-British architect David Adjaye and S Ghosh & Associates, the KNMA building will be situated near the Indira Gandhi International Airport

Architectural model for the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (Image Credit: Instagram @adjayeassociates)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) on Thursday (18) revealed an architectural model of its upcoming building in Delhi, India. Anticipated to be the country’s largest cultural centre, the new structure is set to open in 2026.

Designed in collaboration between the renowned Ghanaian-British architect David Adjaye and S Ghosh & Associates, the KNMA building will be situated near the Indira Gandhi International Airport, precisely on National Highway 8.

Encompassing an expansive area of over 100,000 square metres, the centre will showcase dynamic exhibitions, permanent displays, and a diverse range of performances spanning music, dance, and theatre.

Presently, the museum houses an extensive collection of more than 10,000 modern and contemporary artworks, exhibited across two separate locations in New Delhi and Noida.

“The newly built space of KNMA has been conceived as a world-class cultural centre, a state-of-the-art building, and a cultural powerhouse open to all,” said Kiran Nadar, founder and chairperson of KNMA in a statement.

She added, “It will be a place for cultural discovery, a place for confluence and diverse conversations, with a high engagement across a broad range of audiences. At the heart of KNMA is the notion of giving back to society, preserving treasures of the cultural past and nurturing a young generation of creative practitioners and thinkers, while bridging the gap between art and the public.”

Discussing his association with KNMA, the Adjaye expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity to empower the growth of contemporary Indian art. He stated, “It provides an opportunity to embolden the rise of contemporary Indian art, releasing a new cultural offering for both the people of India, as well as for the wider global arts landscape.”

Recognising the significance of Delhi as one of the world’s oldest cities with a rich history dating back to the 6th century BCE, the architect emphasised how the specific location within the city influenced the form, rhythm, and landscape of the new building.

KNMA also unveiled an exhibition showcasing works from the museum’s collection by renowned artists Tyeb Mehta (1925-2009), Zarina (1937-2020), and Nasreen Mohamedi (1937-1990), spanning over a century.

The architectural model served as the centrepiece of the exhibition. Accompanying the exhibition is a film titled “Touch AIR (2023)” by contemporary filmmaker Amit Dutta. The film explores the theme of ‘Mnemonic’ through various mediums, including imagery, text, architecture (represented by the model), and moving images.

By intertwining these elements, it enhances the connection between the ‘museum and memory,’ creating a timeless space that transcends the boundaries of past and present while alluding to the theme of India-Pakistan partition.

The architectural model will remain on public display at KNMA Saket until May 28.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Modi to inaugurate India’s new parliament building
News
House of Commons commemorate contributions of ISKCON founder
News
Pure Soul: An exhibition to help discover the spiritual heritage of Jainism
PAKISTAN
Pakistan police talk ‘terms and conditions’ for search of Imran Khan’s home
News
Considering ‘range of options’ to reduce legal immigration: Sunak
UK
Minister Paul Scully to run as London mayor
News
India ramps up security for G20 meeting in Kashmir after recent attacks
INDIA
Modi to meet Zelenskiy on sidelines of G7 summit
News
New Russia sanctions weigh heavy on India’s diamond hub
News
India considers policy change after cough syrup deaths: Modi’s office
News
Rushdie says ‘struggle continues’ in first public appearance since attack
UK
India Business Group partners with Sheffield city council to explore business opportunities
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW