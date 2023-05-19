India’s ‘largest’ cultural centre to come up in Delhi

Designed in collaboration between Ghanaian-British architect David Adjaye and S Ghosh & Associates, the KNMA building will be situated near the Indira Gandhi International Airport

Architectural model for the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (Image Credit: Instagram @adjayeassociates)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) on Thursday (18) revealed an architectural model of its upcoming building in Delhi, India. Anticipated to be the country’s largest cultural centre, the new structure is set to open in 2026.

Designed in collaboration between the renowned Ghanaian-British architect David Adjaye and S Ghosh & Associates, the KNMA building will be situated near the Indira Gandhi International Airport, precisely on National Highway 8.

Encompassing an expansive area of over 100,000 square metres, the centre will showcase dynamic exhibitions, permanent displays, and a diverse range of performances spanning music, dance, and theatre.

Presently, the museum houses an extensive collection of more than 10,000 modern and contemporary artworks, exhibited across two separate locations in New Delhi and Noida.

“The newly built space of KNMA has been conceived as a world-class cultural centre, a state-of-the-art building, and a cultural powerhouse open to all,” said Kiran Nadar, founder and chairperson of KNMA in a statement.

She added, “It will be a place for cultural discovery, a place for confluence and diverse conversations, with a high engagement across a broad range of audiences. At the heart of KNMA is the notion of giving back to society, preserving treasures of the cultural past and nurturing a young generation of creative practitioners and thinkers, while bridging the gap between art and the public.”

Discussing his association with KNMA, the Adjaye expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity to empower the growth of contemporary Indian art. He stated, “It provides an opportunity to embolden the rise of contemporary Indian art, releasing a new cultural offering for both the people of India, as well as for the wider global arts landscape.”

Recognising the significance of Delhi as one of the world’s oldest cities with a rich history dating back to the 6th century BCE, the architect emphasised how the specific location within the city influenced the form, rhythm, and landscape of the new building.

KNMA also unveiled an exhibition showcasing works from the museum’s collection by renowned artists Tyeb Mehta (1925-2009), Zarina (1937-2020), and Nasreen Mohamedi (1937-1990), spanning over a century.

The architectural model served as the centrepiece of the exhibition. Accompanying the exhibition is a film titled “Touch AIR (2023)” by contemporary filmmaker Amit Dutta. The film explores the theme of ‘Mnemonic’ through various mediums, including imagery, text, architecture (represented by the model), and moving images.

By intertwining these elements, it enhances the connection between the ‘museum and memory,’ creating a timeless space that transcends the boundaries of past and present while alluding to the theme of India-Pakistan partition.

The architectural model will remain on public display at KNMA Saket until May 28.

(PTI)