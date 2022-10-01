Website Logo
  • Saturday, October 01, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Indian tech firm Mphasis to create 1,000 jobs in northern England

Bengaluru-headquartered global technology and business process outsourcing company Mphasis will create 1,000 jobs in the northern England region of West Yorkshire

Photo of diverse team looks happy in conversation. They are sitting and standing around with laptops in front of them.

By: Melvin Samuel

Bengaluru-headquartered global technology and business process outsourcing company Mphasis will create 1,000 jobs in the northern England region of West Yorkshire, according to the regional Mayor who has just returned from a visit to India.

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin led a trade mission to India recently and announced on Friday that she had secured a multi-million-pound investment for the region.

The latest investment by Mphasis, expected to be completed over the next two years, will boost the company’s existing presence in West Yorkshire, where it already has a workforce of 500 based in the city of Leeds. It builds on the company’s creation of a UK centre of excellence in Leeds for its insurance clients last year.

“I’m delighted that Mphasis has chosen to invest millions of pounds here in West Yorkshire, and proud to have them as part of our business community and partners in driving the region forward,” said Brabin.

“These 1,000 new jobs will have a transformative impact on our economy and create exciting career opportunities for the people of West Yorkshire, she said.

The Mayor said that during her meetings with the firm last week, she met many inspiring female leaders.

Mphasis embeds diversity as a core part of its culture and strongly focuses on supporting and developing its people. I look forward to supporting their growth in the region and seeing the positive impact on our communities,” she said.

During her visit, the first since the pandemic lockdown from the region to India, the Mayor of West Yorkshire visited Mphasis’ global headquarters in Bengaluru and met with senior representatives to discuss the project and partnership opportunities.

We are proud to invest in West Yorkshire, and to build on the launch of Mphasis’ first insurance domain -onshore centre in the UK in Leeds last year,” said Anurag Bhatia, Senior Vice President and Head of Europe at Mphasis.

“We are setting out to create a thousand jobs to drive economic growth in the West Yorkshire region, to actively address the UK’s digital skills shortage and support the next wave of talent in the local business community and beyond.

We look forward to working with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, as well as schools and universities, to inspire many more promising candidates of all backgrounds to embark on long-term careers across key digital skill sets that will help create a more diverse and stronger tech sector,” he said.

According to official statistics, India is the second-largest source of foreign direct investment (FDI) into the UK after the US, with trade in goods between West Yorkshire and India estimated to be worth over GBP 360 million.

West Yorkshire says it is committed to developing stronger links with key international markets like India to drive forward global trade and investment links. It pointed to the significant investment by Mphasis as a further example of the strong friendship of the region with India.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Navinder, who couldn’t even run to front door, is set to run in London marathon…
News
Cockroach alert! Dixy Chicken restaurant in Edgbaston fined £3,000 for hygiene issues
News
‘Plunder of India…’Putin rails against Western powers in his speech
News
Half of Brits think new UK PM Truss should quit: poll
News
Truss: I recognise there has been market disruption
News
London Assembly ‘to grill’ Sadiq Khan over Cressida Dick resignation
UK
Hamza Mansoor, 21, drowned in freak accident at Crosby Beach, inquest hears
News
Love hormone ‘Oxytocin’ could be the ‘magic bullet’ to heal a broken heart
UK
Dr Ranj Singh urges older people to get jabs as he warns of…
UK
Preet Kaur Gill MP elated as her campaign to increase Birmingham-India flights pays…
News
This woman has few months to live after doctors misdiagnose brain tumour for…
News
Five Bangladeshi taxi drivers in east London charged with smuggling people
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW