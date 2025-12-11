Indian students start using substances at age 12, survey finds

A SURVEY of school students from 10 cities in India has found that they begin using substances between the ages of 12 and 13, indicating that support and guidance are needed before they reach middle school.
The researchers, including those from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, said that with each year the start of substance use is delayed, the likelihood of developing a substance use disorder decreases.
More than 5,900 students from grades eight, nine, 11 and 12 took part in the survey. They were from urban government, urban private and rural schools in cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
The questionnaire asked about the types of substances they used, how often they used them and the age at which they first tried tobacco, alcohol, cannabis, inhalants, sedatives and opioids.
The study, published in the National Medical Journal of India, reported that the average age of first substance use was 12.9 years, with a range of 11 to 14 years. This result is in line with other Indian studies and lower than figures reported elsewhere.
The authors said this finding shows the need for prevention efforts from age 12 and earlier.
The study also found that substance use increased with grade level, with students in grades 11 and 12 twice as likely to report any use as grade eight students. The researchers said continued prevention work through middle and high school is important.
According to the study, 15 per cent of participants had used a substance at least once, while 10 per cent had done so in the past year. The authors noted that around one-fourth of the students reported high levels of family conflict.
They said earlier research has shown that tense family environments are linked to a greater risk of substance use among adolescents.
The researchers proposed a school-based programme offering drug education, refusal skills and guidance through interactive sessions. They added that children at risk should be identified, screened and given psychological support, including help in dealing with difficult family or life situations.
Since substance use among students is mostly occasional, schools can manage many cases with the help of counsellors and short-term interventions, the study noted.
