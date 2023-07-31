Indian police to probe ‘international conspiracy’ in woman’s trip to Pakistan

The woman, Anju now known as Fatima after converting to Islam, married her 29-year-old friend Nasrullah on July 25 in the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Anju with her friend Nasrullah in Pakistan – Image Credit: Screengrab from Twitter

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

The home minister of Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, Narottam Mishra on Monday (31) said the state police will investigate the “international conspiracy” angle in the case of a 34-year-old Indian woman who travelled to a remote village in Pakistan to marry her Facebook friend.

The woman, Anju now known as Fatima after converting to Islam, married her 29-year-old friend Nasrullah on July 25 in the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



As a gesture of embracing the religion, she received money and a piece of land as gifts. The two had initially connected on Facebook in 2019.

On Saturday (29), Mohsin Khan Abbasi, the chief executive officer of a real estate company based in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, visited Anju and Nasrullah at their residence and presented Anju with a cheque, the amount of which was not disclosed, and a land document.

The gesture was made in the presence of her husband to help her feel at home in Pakistan. Anju’s father, Gaya Prasad Thomas, a resident of Bouna village near Tekanpur town in MP’s Gwalior district, had previously said that she was considered as good as dead to her family back home.

Asked about the woman’s case, Mishra on Monday told reporters, “The fact that Anju is being welcomed in Pakistan and getting gifts is raising several doubts. That’s why I have directed the special branch of police to examine the case minutely, whether it is an international conspiracy or not?”

The minister said he has told the officials to keep the “conspiracy angle” in focus as the matter is related to the state’s Gwalior district. Anju’s father Thomas last week said, “The way she ran away leaving her two children and husband behind…she did not even think of her children. If she wanted to do this, she should have divorced her husband first. She is no more (alive) for us.”

Asked about speculation in some quarters that there could be something more to the incident as his village is close to Tekanpur town where a major unit of the Border Security Force (BSF) is stationed, Thomas rejected the suggestion vehemently.

“No one raised any such issue with us. Only you (the media) are raising this question. My kids have no criminal tendencies. I am ready to have any probe into the matter,” he said.

Thomas earlier also described his daughter as “mentally disturbed” and “eccentric”.

(PTI)