Indian Navy successfully test-fires BrahMos missile

Visitors walk past a model of Indias Brahmos supersonic cruise missile displayed at the Defence Expo 2022 in Gandhinagar on October 18, 2022. (Photo by Sam PANTHAKY / AFP) (Photo by SAM PANTHAKY/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Eastern Eye

On Sunday (05), the Indian Navy accomplished a prosperous trial launch of the ship-based model of the BrahMos supersonic missile in the Arabian Sea, as per authorities. They further stated that the missile utilised in the experiment featured an indigenous “seeker and booster”.

“The Indian Navy carried out a successful precision strike in the Arabian Sea by ship launched BrahMos missile with DRDO-designed indigenous seeker and booster, reinforcing our commitment towards Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defence,” said a senior military official.

BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd, which is a collaborative effort between India and Russia, manufactures supersonic cruise missiles that can be deployed from land platforms, submarines, ships, or aircraft.

These missiles are capable of reaching speeds of 2.8 Mach, which is nearly three times the speed of sound.

In April of last year, the Indian Navy and the Andaman and Nicobar Command conducted a triumphant joint trial of the anti-ship edition of the supersonic cruise missile.

Additionally, India also exports BrahMos missiles.

In January last year, India secured a contract worth USD 375 million with the Philippines for supplying three batteries of the missile.

With inputs from PTI