Indian man to return home after violent Dublin attack

AN INDIAN man living in Dublin, who was assaulted by a group of teenagers over the weekend, has said he will return to India following the incident. He added that members of the Indian community in Ireland are feeling increasingly unsafe.

The man, who did not wish to be named, told Irish media he was attacked by three people last Sunday (10) evening while walking home from Fairview Park. One attacker, riding an electric scooter, kicked him in the stomach.

As he tried to walk away, two others joined in, hitting him repeatedly. Even after he fell to the ground, the attackers continued to punch and kick him. One assailant took his metal water bottle and struck him above the eye, causing a deep cut and heavy bleeding.

He was taken to hospital, where he received stitches for his injuries. Irish police have confirmed they are investigating the case, which is the latest in a series of violent assaults on members of the Indian community.

The victim said his parents in India urged him to come home after the attack, and he has now made arrangements to leave. He added that many friends are “scared to go outside” and some are also planning to return to India.

India’s ambassador to Ireland, Akhilesh Mishra, met senior Irish police officers on Wednesday (13) to discuss the attacks. The meeting followed a statement from Irish president Michael D Higgins, who “unequivocally” condemned the “despicable attacks”, calling them contrary to national values.

The Archbishop of Dublin also denounced the “truly shocking” and “unprovoked” assaults.

Citing security concerns, the Ireland India Council postponed its annual “India Day” celebrations, which were due to take place in Dublin on Sunday (17).

An Garda Síochána said investigations are ongoing and it is liaising with the victims in each case.

