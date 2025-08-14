Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Indian man to return home after violent Dublin attack

He revealed that members of the Indian community in Ireland are feeling increasingly unsafe

Indian man to return home after violent Dublin attack
FILE PHOTO: Irish Garda police officers stand on duty on Parnell Street, in Dublin. (Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasAug 14, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

AN INDIAN man living in Dublin, who was assaulted by a group of teenagers over the weekend, has said he will return to India following the incident. He added that members of the Indian community in Ireland are feeling increasingly unsafe.

The man, who did not wish to be named, told Irish media he was attacked by three people last Sunday (10) evening while walking home from Fairview Park. One attacker, riding an electric scooter, kicked him in the stomach.

As he tried to walk away, two others joined in, hitting him repeatedly. Even after he fell to the ground, the attackers continued to punch and kick him. One assailant took his metal water bottle and struck him above the eye, causing a deep cut and heavy bleeding.

He was taken to hospital, where he received stitches for his injuries. Irish police have confirmed they are investigating the case, which is the latest in a series of violent assaults on members of the Indian community.

The victim said his parents in India urged him to come home after the attack, and he has now made arrangements to leave. He added that many friends are “scared to go outside” and some are also planning to return to India.

India’s ambassador to Ireland, Akhilesh Mishra, met senior Irish police officers on Wednesday (13) to discuss the attacks. The meeting followed a statement from Irish president Michael D Higgins, who “unequivocally” condemned the “despicable attacks”, calling them contrary to national values.

The Archbishop of Dublin also denounced the “truly shocking” and “unprovoked” assaults.

Citing security concerns, the Ireland India Council postponed its annual “India Day” celebrations, which were due to take place in Dublin on Sunday (17).

An Garda Síochána said investigations are ongoing and it is liaising with the victims in each case.

(PTI)

dublinelectric scooterfairview parkinvestigationracist attack in irelanddublin attack

Related News

Anish Kapoor and Greenpeace take climate protest to North Sea rig
News

Anish Kapoor and Greenpeace take climate protest to North Sea rig

More Malayalis and Tamils 'live abroad than in other Indian states'
News

More Malayalis and Tamils 'live abroad than in other Indian states'

NHS appeals for Asian donors to reduce kidney transplant waiting times
News

NHS appeals for Asian donors to reduce kidney transplant waiting times

Record rise in travel-related Chikungunya cases in England
News

Record rise in travel-related Chikungunya cases in England

More For You

​Jay Shah

Jay Shah said, 'This Mandir is not just historic and iconic, it is the essence of harmony.'

ICC's Jay Shah, Sanjog Gupta visit BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI’s BAPS Hindu Mandir hosted International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah and ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta on August 14, 2025.

During the visit, they toured the temple and spoke about their impressions. Jay Shah said, “This Mandir is not just historic and iconic, it is the essence of harmony. It is a message that our world needs, more now than ever.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Kashmir-floods-Reuters

Members of rescue teams help stranded people cross a water channel using a makeshift bridge at an area affected by the deadly flood caused by sudden, heavy rain in Chasoti town of Kishtwar district, Indian Kashmir, August 15, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Floods and mudslides in Indian Kashmir claim 60 lives

RESCUE teams in Indian Kashmir used shovels and earthmovers on Friday to search for survivors under boulders and debris, a day after sudden floods triggered by heavy rain killed at least 60 people and left 200 others missing.

Floodwaters and mudslides hit the village of Chasoti on Thursday, sweeping away pilgrims who had gathered for lunch before trekking to a popular religious site. This is the second such disaster in the Himalayas in just over a week.

Keep ReadingShow less
King-Charles-VJ-Day-Reuters

King Charles records a VJ Day message in the Morning Room of Clarence House, in London. (Photo: Reuters)

King Charles marks VJ Day, honours WWII veterans

UK MARKED the 80th anniversary of VJ Day on Friday with a national remembrance service, tributes to veterans, and commemorations across the country.

In a recorded six-minute message, King Charles paid tribute to the “courage” of veterans and civilians who made sacrifices to end World War II.

Keep ReadingShow less
Modi-Independence-Day-Reuters

Modi announced the launch of 'Mission Sudarshan Chakra' to develop an indigenous air-defence system to protect vital installations and respond to any enemy threat. (Photo: Reuters)

Modi vows self-reliance in his Independence Day speech

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday (15 August) said India will focus on achieving self-reliance in energy and defence, vowing to protect the country’s interests “like a wall”.

Delivering his Independence Day address from the Red Fort in Delhi, Modi spoke as India faces pressure from the United States over crude oil imports from Russia and the threat of higher tariffs.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pakistan-independence-day-Getty

People click photographs beside an unmanned combat aerial vehicle on display at a military exhibition during Pakistan's Independence Day celebrations in Islamabad on August 14, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

US aims to build economic partnerships with Pakistan: Rubio

US secretary of state Marco Rubio said the United States wanted to explore areas of economic cooperation with Pakistan, including critical minerals and hydrocarbons, as the country marked its independence day on Thursday (14).

Rubio’s greetings came after Pakistan’s army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir’s second visit to the US last week, where he met political and military leaders.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us