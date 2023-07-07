Website Logo
India tells UK to act against extremist elements threatening Indian officers

Sir Tim Barrow is currently on a visit to India

National security advisor Ajit Doval meets his UK counterpart, Tim Barrow, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIA’s national security advisor, Ajit Doval, on Friday (7) called upon his British counterpart Sir Tim Barrow to take strong public action such as deportation against extremist elements threatening officers of Indian high commission in the UK, official sources said.

Doval raised the issue during his wide-ranging talks with Barrow, who is currently on a visit to India.

The two NSAs held one-on-one talks that was followed by delegation-level strategic dialogue.

Pro-Khalistan groups have issued posters inciting violence against senior Indian diplomats in the UK as well as in the US, Canada and Australia, triggering concerns in New Delhi.

India has already asked all these countries to ensure safety and security of Indian diplomats and its missions.

In the talks, which covered a broad bilateral, regional and global agenda, the two sides also agreed to work closely to counter terrorism and deepen mutually beneficial collaboration in critical and emerging technologies.

“The Indian side raised the issue of the extremist elements in the UK threatening individual officers of the Indian high commission and urged the UK government to take strong public action against these elements such as deportation or legal prosecution,” said a source.

According to sources, the two sides agreed to enhance cooperation to address violent extremism and radicalism as there can be no justification for violent extremism and radicalisation in a democracy.

The two NSAs also resolved to expand mutually beneficial bilateral collaboration in critical and emerging technologies and agreed to deepen counter terrorism and terror financing.

“Both the sides agreed to work closely on counter terrorism, counter terror financing, use of the internet for terrorism purposes, illicit drug trafficking and counter radicalisation,” said the source.

In the delegation-level talks, both the countries reaffirmed their close strategic partnership and agreed to accord maximum priority to further enhance the security linkages.

During the visit, Barrow is also scheduled to meet other senior functionaries of the government.

Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson in the ministry of external affairs (MEA), said on Thursday (6) that the safety of the Indian diplomats and security of the Indian missions is of utmost priority to the government and New Delhi has taken it up with concerned countries.

In the name of freedom of expression, space should not be given to those advocating violence or legitimising terrorism, Bagchi said in a message to the countries that are witnessing increasing activities by the Khalistani groups.

Meanwhile, UK foreign secretary, James Cleverly, on Thursday said that any direct attacks on the high commission of India in London are “completely unacceptable”.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

