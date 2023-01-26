Website Logo
  • Thursday, January 26, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

India slams vandalisation of three Hindu temples in Australia; glorification of anti-India terrorists

Earlier, this month, the Swaminarayan temple in Melbourne, the historic Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs, Victoria and the ISKCON temple in Melbourne were defaced by ‘anti-social elements’ with anti-India graffiti.

Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Australia’s Carrum Downs was vandalised with anti-Hindu graffiti. (Photo credit: hsvshivavishnutemple.org.au)

By: Melvin Samuel

India on Thursday strongly condemned the recent vandalisation of three Hindu temples here and the graffiti on them which included the glorification of anti-India terrorists in Australia.

Earlier, this month, the Swaminarayan temple in Melbourne, the historic Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs, Victoria and the ISKCON temple in Melbourne were defaced by ‘anti-social elements’ with anti-India graffiti.

“The frequency and impunity with which the vandals appear to be operating are alarming, as are the graffiti which include the glorification of anti-Indian terrorists,” the Indian High Commission in Canberra said in a strongly worded statement.

The commission also noted that these incidents were clear attempts to sow hatred and division among the peaceful multi-faith and multi-cultural Indian-Australian community.

The high commission highlighted “that pro-Khalistan elements are stepping up their activities in Australia, actively aided and abetted by members of proscribed terrorist organisations such as the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and other inimical agencies from outside Australia.” “It is hoped that not only will the perpetrators be brought to justice but suitable action will also be taken to prevent further attempts,” the statement said.

In addition, the commission has conveyed concerns about the so-called referendum in Melbourne and Sydney, announced by the proscribed organisation, the Sikhs for Justice next week.

The High Commission urged the Australian Government to ensure the safety and security of members of the Indian community and their properties in Australia and to not allow the use of Australian territory for activities detrimental to the territorial integrity, security and national interest of India.

The Australian High Commission in New Delhi has also expressed concern over the incidents, saying the matters are under investigation.

“Like India, Australia is a proud, multicultural country. We have been shocked at the vandalism of two Hindu temples in Melbourne, & Australian authorities are investigating. Our strong support for freedom of expression does not include hate speech or violence,” Australia’s High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell tweeted recently.

According to the 2011 census, about 2,95,362 in Australia were born in India and there were 3,90,894 responses for Indian ancestry. In 2011-12 Indians were the largest source of permanent migration to Australia. Indians formed 15.7 per cent of the total migration programme in 2011-12, according to the information from the Indian High Commission in Canberra website.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Adani group mulls legal options in US, India against Hindenburg Research
News
‘We support the importance of free press around the world’: US on India banning BBC…
News
India-UK FTA has hallmarks of being global standard: Foreign Secretary
News
Suella Braverman mulls cut to post-study student visa stay: Report
News
Cricket Scotland CEO denies stereotyping ethnic minorities
News
Yorkshire mum tracked down sexual predator who assaulted daughter
News
Dolar Amarshi Popat asks BBC to halt screening of second part documentary on…
News
Aspiring Tory MPs offered lessons on ‘white resentment’
News
‘They have blood on their hands’: Family blames government and Probation Service for…
News
Not familiar with BBC documentary, very familiar with shared ‘democratic values’ with India:…
HEALTH
UV nail polish dryers at salons pose cancer risk: Study
News
Fugitive businessman Atul Gupta loses bid to get new S African passport
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW