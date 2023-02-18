Website Logo
  • Saturday, February 18, 2023
Trending Now:  

INDIA

India says Soros ‘dangerous’, debate needed on democracy

Jaishankar says the billionaire investor’s comments are typical of a ‘Euro Atlantic view’.

India’s external affairs minster S Jaishankar (Photo by MICHAEL MCCOY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

INDIA’S foreign minister called for a debate on democracy as he slammed billionaire investor George Soros as “old, rich, opinionated and dangerous” for his comments on India.

In a speech ahead of the Munich Security Conference, the billionaire investor Soros on Thursday (16) criticised India’s prime minister Narendra Modi and said while India was a democracy, Modi was not a democrat.

India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told a conference in Sydney on Saturday (18) that Soro’s comments were typical of a “Euro Atlantic view”.

He said there was “a debate and conversation that we must have on democracy” as the world becomes “less Euro Atlantic”.

“He is old, rich, opinionated and dangerous, because what happens is, when such people and such views and such organisations – they actually invest resources in shaping narratives,” Jaishankar said in a response to a question about Soros at the [email protected] conference.

He said India’s voters decided “how the country should run”.

“It worries us. We are a country that went through colonialism, we know the dangers of what happens when there’s outside interference,” the minister added.

His comments came during a speech at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute think-tank, which hosted a one-day conference.

Jaishankar said there was an urgent need to “de-risk the global economy”.

He earlier met prime minister Anthony Albanese of Australia, which is seeking to increase its trade with India and reduce its reliance on China.

Australia is part of the Quad security group with India, which also includes the United States and Japan.

In New Delhi, India’s minority affairs minister Smriti Irani suggested that critics like Soros have begun attacking the country after it emerged as the fifth-largest economy.

Soros “has announced his intention to destroy Indian democracy so that people hand-picked by him run the government here”, she claimed.

Soros, 92, had said last week, “Adani Enterprises tried to raise funds in the stock market, but he failed. Adani is accused of stock manipulation and his stock collapsed like a house of cards.

“Modi is silent on the subject, but he will have to answer questions from foreign investors and in Parliament.”
“This will significantly weaken Modi’s stranglehold on India’s federal government and open the door to push for much-needed institutional reforms.”

The Adani Group has been under severe pressure since the US short-seller Hindenburg Research on January 24 accused it of accounting fraud and stock manipulation, allegations that the conglomerate has denied as “malicious”, “baseless” and a “calculated attack on India”.
The company has denied any wrongdoing.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Sadiq Khan hears as youngsters share views on London’s biggest challenges at youth summit
News
They want to convert J-K into Hindu-majority state: Farooq Abdullah on Amit Shah’s ‘statehood after…
News
Bishop Franco Mulakkal meets Pope for the first time after being acquitted in nun-rape case
INDIA
Narendra Modi emerges most popular global leader with approval rating of 78%
News
Adani turmoil a key test for Modi’s India Inc
INDIA
Indian regulator reassures investors after Adani rout
INDIA
Adani’s market losses top $100bn as shelved share sale spooks investors
News
India ramps up spending, cuts deficit in last budget ahead of 2024 vote
News
ASER education report 2022, largest citizen-led rural survey, released
News
Foreign newspapers use adjectives like ‘Hindu nationalist’ government for us: Indian Foreign Minister
News
India expects more clashes with Chinese troops in Himalayas -document
News
India police charge 10 with homicide over bridge collapse that killed 135
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW