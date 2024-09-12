India expands free health insurance for citizens over 70

India is expanding its health insurance programme to offer free annual coverage of £4,564 to citizens aged 70 and above, fulfilling a key election promise by Modi.

This expansion is expected to benefit an additional 60 million people. (Representational image: iStock)

By: EasternEye

INDIA has expanded its government health programme to provide free annual medical insurance of 4,564 pounds per family for citizens aged 70 and above.

The move fulfils a key promise made by prime minister Narendra Modi ahead of upcoming elections.

This expansion is expected to benefit an additional 60 million people, adding to Modi’s 2018 healthcare initiative that already covers over 500 million citizens, according to a government statement.

The programme, described as the world’s largest healthcare initiative, offers free treatment for serious illnesses and has provided poor families with annual coverage of 4,564 pounds since its launch.

The new plan extends coverage to all citizens, as part of Modi’s effort to improve a public health system facing shortages in hospitals and doctors.

Despite these efforts, India’s healthcare spending has remained below 2 per cent of its GDP in the last decade, one of the lowest in the world.

(With inputs from Reuters)