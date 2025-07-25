Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

India’s billion-pound beef paradox challenges its sacred Hindu values

As India leads global buffalo meat exports, spiritual voices remain silent on the clash between economic growth and dharmic values.

India’s billion-pound beef paradox

Beef Exports and Bharat

Nitin Mehta
By Nitin MehtaJul 25, 2025

Bharatiya or Indian civilisation is the oldest and living civilisation. Over the course of history, numerous civilisations came and triumphed for some time and then disappeared without a trace. The Bharatiya or Hindu civilisation, in spite of its antiquity and centuries of oppression, is as radiant and as dynamic as a young horse which is powerful, energetic, strong and has an unyielding spirit.

It has deep roots with an unmatched heritage of learning, culture, languages, food, history, science, spirituality, arts, architecture, mathematics, philosophy, doctrines of war and peace and much more. More than all this, Hindu civilisation has the concept of Ahimsa and Compassion. Compassion towards all living beings. Animals share this planet with us. A practising Hindu will not harm even an ant. This position is unique to the Dharmic faiths, namely Hinduism, Sikhism, Jainism and Buddhism.

Killing of animals for food or for fun is an anathema to practising Hindus. Civilisations survive on sacred principles. However, in a world where trade agreements are important, protecting sacred values is almost impossible.

This is the dilemma the Hindu majority India is facing. The cow is a sacred animal for Hindus. However, India has become a big exporter of beef. While cow and calf meat exports are prohibited, the water buffalo meat, also known as Cara meat, is legal. India has the distinction of being the world's biggest exporter of buffalo meat.

The biggest producer of buffalo meat in India is the company called 'Al-Kabeer', owned by Satish and Atul Sabharwal. It has invested £27 million (₹230 crore) on plant and machinery to have the most efficient way of killing the buffaloes and poultry. It is based in Andhra Pradesh, near Hyderabad, covering acres of land. The state of Andhra Pradesh is a leading contributor of cattle to Al-Kabeer, followed by Karnataka and Telangana.

At least 8 million to 10 million (80 lakh to 1 crore) heads of cattle are slaughtered every year to generate 950,000 (9.5 lakh) metric tonnes of beef. The Hindu holy site of Tirupati Balaji is also in Andhra Pradesh. The Sri Venkateswara Temple at Tirupati is dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

43% of buffalo meat is produced in Chief Minister Yogiji's Uttar Pradesh. There are at least four major meat companies whose owners are Hindu. Apart from Al-Kabeer owned by the Sabharwal brothers, Arabian Export is owned by Sunil Kapoor, MKR Frozen Food is owned by Madan Abbot. Though it has been claimed that there are even Jain owners of slaughterhouses, I could not find any. However, many Jains outside India own grocery shops and franchises selling meat, fish and eggs.

To their great credit, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance food stores in India have stopped selling any meat products. No Hindu should ever do business involving meat, fish or eggs. The negative karma hits hard in this very lifetime.

Buffalo meat is marketed in different forms. Buffaloes are de-boned, that is, the bones are removed, and de-glanded, meaning the glands are removed from the carcass. A concept called 'Nose to Tail' means that every part of the animal is eaten. The animal's liver, heart, kidneys, tongue, pancreas and even the genitalia are consumed.

The frozen Halal buffalo meat has an array of cuts like the Shank (meaning meat from below the knee), Thick Flank (cut on upper portion of hind leg), Striplon (meat from lower back of animal along the spine from ribs to rump), Brisket (from the breast or lower chest of the cow), Knuckle (top side of the leg). Animal casings are the edible outer layers of sausage made from the intestines of animals like pigs, sheep and cattle. The faeces of these animals are in the intestines.

Apart from buffalo meat, India exports poultry and live goats and sheep. According to the 2023–24 statistics, India exported poultry worth £143.5 million (₹1,200 crore) and more than 7,000 metric tonnes of live exports of goats and sheep. The meat is exported to UAE, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Iraq, Malaysia and many other countries, including China.

Between October 2023 to September 2024, 31,275 shipments of frozen buffalo meat were exported to China. A meat company called Fair Export, which is part of a Lulu conglomerate, has a presence in Southeast Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

India's rise as a major player in meat exports is known as the Pink Revolution. It is a term coined by Durgesh Patel, who is also known as the father of the Pink Revolution in India. Started in 2014, Pink Revolution aims to modernise and optimise meat production. Durgesh Patel is obviously Hindu and Gujarati.

The blood of slaughtered buffaloes and poultry mostly ends up in the ground and rivers. The pollution renders the ground infertile and the rivers dead. The faeces and discarded animal parts further pollute the waterways. Small flecks of faeces can spread to meat in the slaughter process as hides and intestines are removed.

Meanwhile, PM Modi has chaired a high-powered meeting to improve the fishing industry. Nicknamed the Blue Revolution, £300 million (₹3,000 crore) has been allocated to focus on increasing fish production. Another scheme called PM-MISSY has been allocated £600 million (₹6,000 crore) to support fishing enterprises between the years 2023 and 2027.

As the world fish stock is running out, fish farms have started. Fish swim in their own faeces and cause great pollution.

Violence against defenceless animals rebounds on human society and it snatches away something humans crave for, which is peace, happiness and tranquillity. As India marches ahead in pursuit of material happiness, the violence towards animals will not give the country peace and happiness which should come with it.

The violence perpetrated on animals becomes like an unmovable cloud of despair, anxiety and uneasiness. It creates a nightmare situation of dystopia and negativity amongst human beings. This is especially true for India which has always lived by the principles of Ahimsa. In fact, Ahimsa is the secret to the immortality of Hindu civilisation.

This is an issue which spiritual leaders must speak out about. Their silence on the issue of condemning meat consumption and meat exports is putting the Sanatan Dharma into real danger. Hindu gurus hardly ever condemn meat eating openly and boldly.

Every Hindu child must be brought up on a plant-based diet. No Hindu home should have meat, fish and eggs. This is the bare minimum, but to cut out the immense cruelty involved in the milk industry, one should take that extra step and go vegan. I cannot emphasise enough the urgency of this matter.

I call upon the following gurus and spiritual organisations to speak up about meat eating and slaughterhouses at every event and at every lecture to protect our heritage:

Swami Avdheshanand Giri (Acharya of Juna Akhara), Ganapathi Sachchidananda, Sri, Sri, Mata Amritananda (Amma), Swami Ramdev, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Sadhguru Jaggi Maharaj, Mohanji (Mohanji Foundation), Sant Trilochan Darshan Das Ji (Sachkhand Nanak Dham), Baba Gurinder Singh (Radha Saomi), Namra Muni, Dalai Lama, Swami Chidanandji (Parmarth Niketan Ashram), Supreme Master Ching Hai, Lokesh Muni, Satguru Uday Singh (Namdhari Sangat), Acharyashree Ratnasundarsurishvarji, Acharyashree Hemchandrasurishvarji, Radhanath Swami (ISKCON).

Organisations:
BAPS, ISKCON, RSS, Arya Samaj, Chinmaya Mission, Brahma Kumaris, all the Kathakars and all the four Shankaracharya.

(Nitin Mehta is a writer and commentator on Indian culture and philosophy. He has contributed extensively to discussions on Hinduism, spirituality, and the role of Gurus in modern society. You can find more of his work at www.nitinmehta.co.uk.)

(The views of the author need not represent the views of Eastern Eye)

beef exportsbuffalo meat industryhinduismreligious beliefsindia

Related News

Kristin Cabot resigns from Astronomer after viral Coldplay clip
Business

Kristin Cabot resigns from Astronomer after viral Coldplay clip with CEO Andy Byron

NatWest
Business

NatWest profit rises 18 per cent, returns £750 million to shareholders

casting couch
Entertainment

5 brave women who called out Bollywood’s casting couch

More For You

Create Birthday Messages with CapCut AI Lab Effects

Create Birthday Messages with CapCut AI Lab Effects

A video greeting has become louder than a conventional birthday card. Individualised greetings have become a new favourite. However, creating a video may require time, labor, and expertise. Most users lack the necessary tools and editing experience. Enter the CapCut App. It makes everything easy with the intelligent tools of its AI lab. In a matter of taps, you will be able to transform your desires into a professional emotional video.

Why AI Videos are the Best Birthday Gifts

Birthday videos created by AI have a profound emotional impact. It allows customizing everything: voice, visuals, and effects. The CapCut App will enable you to focus on meaning, rather than mechanics. Even a video done in a few minutes can be handmade. The effect of high-resolution and bright transition makes it feel very personal. It is not only effective, but also expressive. You will have less time to edit and more time to spread happiness. Even when you took only a couple of minutes, videos are not rushed.

Keep ReadingShow less
Is Christianity really the world’s biggest religion? Experts question global data bias

Map showing global distribution of major world religions by region

Visual Capitalist

Is Christianity really the world’s biggest religion? Experts question global data bias

Nitin Mehta

Every few years, the media boldly announces the state of world religions. However, the final messages remain the same: that the first position is held by Christianity, followed by Islam. The organisation that gathers these statistics is the US-based Centre for the Study of Global Christianity, with its headquarters at the Gordon Conwell Theological Seminary, South Hamilton, Massachusetts. The statistics provided by this organisation—which, as the name suggests, is very much Christian—are widely circulated by global media.

The 2025 statistics place Christianity as the biggest religion in the world, followed by Islam. Backing up the Centre is Pew Research. Pew, too, is a Christian organisation. The word “pew” refers to the benches on which people sit in a church. Pew is also financially supported by the John Templeton Foundation, which is a Christian organisation.

Keep ReadingShow less
Indian soldier

An Indian soldier stands guard as national flags wave in the background

Getty Images

India won the brief conflict with Pakistan but lost the propaganda war

Nitin Mehta

After the dastardly killing of 25 Hindus by terrorists in Pahalgam, India delivered a devastating blow to Pakistan. It sent the message that India will not tolerate terrorist attacks anymore. However, India seems to have lost the propaganda war. In any battle, propaganda plays a huge role.

There are two interpretations of how the brief conflict was suddenly brought to a close. The Indian interpretation is that the Pakistani commanders urged India to stop the conflict and India agreed. This in itself raises some crucial questions. If the enemy is urging you to stop, why would you? Certainly the great Chanakya's response would be to take full advantage of the enemy's weakness. Did India get any cast-iron guarantees that Pakistan will stop state-sponsored terrorist attacks? Did India ask for the immediate release of Sudhir Kulbushan Yadav who is in a Pakistani jail for nine years on false spying charges?

Keep ReadingShow less
indira gandhi Emergency history

Indira Gandhi

Facebook

When Croydon met Alexandra Palace: Protesting Indira’s Emergency from London

Nitin Mehta

The former PM of India, Indira Gandhi, declared a state of emergency in 1975. In London, the newly formed Friends of India Society was organising protests and campaigning for the restoration of democracy. On Saturday, 24 April 1976, an international conference was held at Alexandra Palace.

Shiva Naipaul, the famous Trinidadian writer of Indian origin, wrote the following article in The London Times newspaper. Here is a brief summary of what he wrote:

Keep ReadingShow less
Crime in london

London stands tall with global power and cultural prestige

Getty Images

London: Crime, corruption, and a crumbling society

Nitin Mehta

The great city of London has had a chequered history—from the Great Plague to the smog-filled streets of the 20th century. After the Black Death of 1348–49, which killed millions across Europe, London was struck by the bubonic plague between 1655 and 1666. Poor sanitation led to sewage overflowing in the streets and the Thames, increasing the population of disease-carrying black rats. The plague killed nearly 200,000 people, a quarter of London’s population at the time. Cases continued sporadically until the Great Fire of London in September 1666, which some believe ended the epidemic.

In 1952, the Great Smog engulfed the city, with coal pollution killing 10,000–12,000 Londoners and leaving 100,000 with respiratory illnesses. Yet, as Britain’s empire grew, so did London’s fortunes. By the early 20th century, more than half of the world’s trade was financed in British currency, making London the financial heart of the empire. It became a global hub for banking, insurance, maritime services, commodities, and stockbroking.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc