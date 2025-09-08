Skip to content
India beat Korea 4-1 to win Asia Cup hockey, seal World Cup spot

This was India’s fourth Asia Cup title, after previous victories in 2003 (Kuala Lumpur), 2007 (Chennai) and 2017 (Dhaka).

Hockey-India-Asia-Cup

With four wins, India are now the second-most successful team in the tournament, behind Korea’s five titles. (Photo: X/@narendramodi)

By Eastern EyeSep 08, 2025
DILPREET SINGH scored twice as India defeated defending champions South Korea 4-1 to win the men’s Asia Cup hockey title on Sunday. The win also secured India’s place in next year’s FIH World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands.

This was India’s fourth Asia Cup title, after previous victories in 2003 (Kuala Lumpur), 2007 (Chennai) and 2017 (Dhaka). With four wins, India are now the second-most successful team in the tournament, behind Korea’s five titles.

The World Cup will be played from August 14 to 30, 2025.

For India, Dilpreet scored in the 28th and 45th minutes, Sukhjeet Singh struck in the opening minute, and Amit Rohidas converted a penalty corner in the 50th minute. Korea’s only goal came from Dain Son in the 51st minute.

India made a quick start, scoring inside the first 30 seconds when captain Harmanpreet Singh’s play from the left set up Sukhjeet, who finished with a reverse hit. Dilpreet came close in the eighth minute but his effort was saved by goalkeeper Jaehan Kim. Soon after, Jugraj Singh’s penalty stroke was also denied by Kim.

India doubled the lead just before half-time when Harmanpreet sent a long aerial ball to Sanjay, who passed it to Dilpreet inside the circle. Dilpreet converted to make it 2-0 at the break.

Korea earned back-to-back penalty corners in the 40th minute but failed to score. India added their third just before the end of the third quarter as Raj Kumar Pal set up Dilpreet, who deflected the ball in.

Rohidas made it 4-0 from a penalty corner in the 50th minute, before Korea pulled one back a minute later through Son. Korea had another chance in the 56th minute with their fourth penalty corner but could not break through.

Malaysia finish third

Malaysia, ranked 12th in the world, beat China 3-0 in the third-place playoff. Malaysia dominated the game, creating several chances against world No. 22 China.

Tournament top-scorer Akhimullah Anuar (36th, 50th minutes) netted twice, taking his tally to 12 goals. Norsyafiq Sumantri and Syed Cholan (58th) also scored. China’s only goal came from Jiesheng Gao in the 54th minute.

Japan take fifth place

Japan, ranked 18th, defeated Bangladesh 6-1 to finish fifth.

Ryosuke Shinohara (15th, 38th, 56th minutes) scored a hat-trick, while Koji Yamasaki (9th), Ken Nagayoshi (36th) and Seren Tanaka (50th) added one goal each. Amirul Islam scored Bangladesh’s lone goal in the 55th minute.

Alcaraz US Open

Alcaraz has now won seven of the last eight meetings with Sinner, leading their rivalry 10-5 overall.

Getty Images

Alcaraz beats Sinner to win second US Open, capture sixth Grand Slam title

CARLOS ALCARAZ defeated Jannik Sinner in four sets on Sunday to win the US Open final, which was delayed by the arrival of President Donald Trump.

Alcaraz, 22, won 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 to claim his second US Open title and sixth Grand Slam overall. The Spaniard avenged his loss to Sinner in the Wimbledon final in July, which was his only defeat in a major final.

Keep ReadingShow less
Yuki Bhambri

The pair of Yuki Bhambri and New Zealand's Michael Venus lost 7-6 (2) 6-7 (5) 4-6 to sixth seeds Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury of UK. (Photo: Getty Images)

Yuki Bhambri bows out of US Open after semifinal run

INDIA's Yuki Bhambri ended his campaign at the US Open men’s doubles with a semifinal finish, partnering Michael Venus. It was Bhambri’s best performance at a Grand Slam tournament.

The pair lost 7-6 (2) 6-7 (5) 4-6 to sixth seeds Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury of Great Britain.

Keep ReadingShow less
Salman-Agha

Agha scored 53 not out from 36 balls, hitting three sixes and three boundaries, as Pakistan posted 182-7 in their 20 overs. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Agha, Rauf shine as Pakistan beat Afghanistan in T20 tri-series opener

SALMAN AGHA’s unbeaten half century and Haris Rauf’s four wickets guided Pakistan to a 39-run win over Afghanistan in the opening T20 match of the tri-series in Sharjah on Friday.

Agha scored 53 not out from 36 balls, hitting three sixes and three boundaries, as Pakistan posted 182-7 in their 20 overs.

Keep ReadingShow less
India and England unveil Women’s World Cup squads with shock calls

Harmanpreet Kaur

India and England unveil Women’s World Cup squads with shock calls

INDIA and England have named their squads for the upcoming Women’s World Cup, with several surprise selections and omissions, highlighting the competitive nature of the tournament.

India’s squad announcement brought disappointment for explosive opener Shafali Verma, who was left out after a poor run of form. The 21-year-old, who last played a oneday international in October 2024, has managed just one half-century in six innings for India A.

Keep ReadingShow less
​Gukesh

Gukesh, as the reigning world champion, is not in the Candidates race, and his participation will be for prize money and rating points.

Getty Images

Chess World Cup 2025 to be held in Goa

GOA will host the Chess World Cup from October 30 to November 27. The FIDE World Cup 2025 carries a prize fund of USD 2 million and offers three qualifying spots for next year’s Candidates tournament.

The 206-player field includes world champion D Gukesh, Magnus Carlsen, Fabiano Caruana and R Praggnanandhaa. However, Gukesh, as the reigning world champion, is not in the Candidates race, and his participation will be for prize money and rating points.

Keep ReadingShow less
