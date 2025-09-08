India beat Korea 4-1 to win Asia Cup hockey, seal World Cup spot

DILPREET SINGH scored twice as India defeated defending champions South Korea 4-1 to win the men’s Asia Cup hockey title on Sunday. The win also secured India’s place in next year’s FIH World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands.

This was India’s fourth Asia Cup title, after previous victories in 2003 (Kuala Lumpur), 2007 (Chennai) and 2017 (Dhaka). With four wins, India are now the second-most successful team in the tournament, behind Korea’s five titles.

The World Cup will be played from August 14 to 30, 2025.

For India, Dilpreet scored in the 28th and 45th minutes, Sukhjeet Singh struck in the opening minute, and Amit Rohidas converted a penalty corner in the 50th minute. Korea’s only goal came from Dain Son in the 51st minute.

India made a quick start, scoring inside the first 30 seconds when captain Harmanpreet Singh’s play from the left set up Sukhjeet, who finished with a reverse hit. Dilpreet came close in the eighth minute but his effort was saved by goalkeeper Jaehan Kim. Soon after, Jugraj Singh’s penalty stroke was also denied by Kim.

India doubled the lead just before half-time when Harmanpreet sent a long aerial ball to Sanjay, who passed it to Dilpreet inside the circle. Dilpreet converted to make it 2-0 at the break.

Korea earned back-to-back penalty corners in the 40th minute but failed to score. India added their third just before the end of the third quarter as Raj Kumar Pal set up Dilpreet, who deflected the ball in.

Rohidas made it 4-0 from a penalty corner in the 50th minute, before Korea pulled one back a minute later through Son. Korea had another chance in the 56th minute with their fourth penalty corner but could not break through.

Malaysia finish third

Malaysia, ranked 12th in the world, beat China 3-0 in the third-place playoff. Malaysia dominated the game, creating several chances against world No. 22 China.

Tournament top-scorer Akhimullah Anuar (36th, 50th minutes) netted twice, taking his tally to 12 goals. Norsyafiq Sumantri and Syed Cholan (58th) also scored. China’s only goal came from Jiesheng Gao in the 54th minute.

Japan take fifth place

Japan, ranked 18th, defeated Bangladesh 6-1 to finish fifth.

Ryosuke Shinohara (15th, 38th, 56th minutes) scored a hat-trick, while Koji Yamasaki (9th), Ken Nagayoshi (36th) and Seren Tanaka (50th) added one goal each. Amirul Islam scored Bangladesh’s lone goal in the 55th minute.

