Website Logo
  • Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 311,421
Total Cases 27,157,795
Today's Fatalities  4,172
Today's Cases 208,886
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 311,421
Total Cases 27,157,795
Today's Fatalities  4,172
Today's Cases 208,886

INDIA

India apparel industry seeks essential services status and carry on exporting
Photo by ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images

May 26, 2021

INDIA’ S Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), an industry body, said it wants to be classed as essential services and therefore be allowed to carry on exporting as cities across India are in lockdown.

“We request the Central government should issue necessary instructions to all the state governments to declare apparel exports as essential services and exempt them from shutdown,” AEPC chairman A Sakthivel said in a letter to prime minister Narendra Modi.

Unlike last year, India has refrained from imposing a nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus, but many state governments have announced stringent curbs that restrict the movement of people and economic activities.

Sakthivel said apparel exports should be seen as essential services.

Many neighbouring and competing countries have allowed apparel exports to take place by granting them the status of essential services.

“Export orders from the US and Europe have revived, but now the Indian apparel exporters face the danger of losing these two competing countries as the second wave of Covid-19 crisis has resulted in lockdowns in several states,” he added.

If export units are unable to execute these orders, it will cause not only short-term loss of orders and export earnings, but also a long-term loss for the buyers, the chairman claimed.

“Bangladesh, Vietnam, Cambodia and Pakistan are making all efforts to take orders from these regions and if we lose our buyers at this point, they will not come back in the near future,” Sakthivel added.

He asked export units to persuade their clients not to cancel their orders as he believes manufacturing in India will bounce back by mid-June.

Though the apparel industry is not looking at mass cancellations, like it happened in 2020, certain products will not be able to ship, the council said.

The apparel industry in India engages about 13 million direct workers.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
WhatsApp files lawsuit against India’s new guidelines for social media
News
Simon Hughes launches campaign to raise money for charity
INDIA
Indian farmers observe ‘black day’ to mark six months of ‘continued protest’
INDIA
Deadly cyclone Yaas batters eastern India; three dead
INDIA
Pfizer hopes to supply Covid-19 vaccine to India soon
INDIA
Mehul Choksi goes missing in Antigua, may have fled to Cuba
INDIA
Cyclone Yaas: India to move over a million people to safety
News
Indian police visit Twitter office to serve notice about inquiry
News
India’s aviation regulator launches investigation on mid-air in-flight wedding
News
US and Indian experts launch ‘Project Madad’ to fight Covid-19 in rural areas
INDIA
India starts mass evacuation ahead of cyclone Yaas
News
India’s Mylab says can ramp up Covid-19 test production to 100m units per…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Jahnavi Dhanrajgir on Broken But Beautiful 3, her experience of…
The Family Man 2 Trailer Review | Manoj Bajpayee |…
Sardar Ka Grandson Review | Arjun Kapoor | Neena Gupta…

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Sports and politics to mix again in India-Pakistan World Cup…
Mosques remain open in Pakistan despite virus threats
‘I want to be progressive’
My playlist – Gaurika
Anurag Basu’s next titled Ludo
New beginnings