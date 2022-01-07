Website Logo
  • Friday, January 07, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 483,178
Total Cases 35,226,386
Today's Fatalities 302
Today's Cases 1,17,100
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 483,178
Total Cases 35,226,386
Today's Fatalities 302
Today's Cases 1,17,100

News

Imran Khan’s ‘dishonesty’ stands exposed: Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan’s former prime minister Nawaz Sharif (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

PAKISTAN’S deposed premier Nawaz Sharif has slammed prime minister Imran Khan over the “fraud” detected in the ruling party’s foreign funding.

He said Khan has been exposed as a “corrupt and dishonest political con man.”

According to a report by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) recently, Khan’s ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party under-reported funds received from foreign nationals, firms, and also concealed its bank accounts.

The ruling party has under-reported Rs 312 million (£1.3m) between 2009-10 and 2012-13. The year-wise details reveal that more than Rs 145m (£610,000) was under-reported in 2012-13 alone.

“Finally, ‘Mr Clean’ has been exposed as a corrupt and dishonest political con-man. And the other dishonourable man (former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar) who declared him ‘Sadiq & Amin (honest)’ to engineer my ouster has already been heard admitting his crime. Divine justice is done, only the legal one remains to be seen & done,” Sharif, who is also the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader, said in a tweet.

Sharif has been living in the UK in self-exile since November 2019. He had gone to London after the Lahore High Court granted him bail for four weeks to get his treatment abroad. He was serving a seven-year term at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail in a corruption case.

Sharif said that the ECP’s report now only has exposed Khan and PTI but what would happen when they would have to tell the names from whom they had taken the money and where they spent it.

“You (Imran) have not only committed financial fraud but also insulted the title of Sadiq aur Ameen,” he said.

His younger brother and opposition leader in National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, said, “It has been clear now as to why the PTI was running away from the foreign funding case for the last seven years. Truth has a strange way of exposing people. The Scrutiny Committee’s report is a damning indictment of IK (Imran Khan). The facade of ‘Sadiq aur Ameen (honesty)’ has been shredded into pieces.”

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Sadiq Khan forced to defend London council tax hike
News
Harris was in building when pipe bomb was discovered last year, official says
UK
Plymouth councillor helps distribute free food
News
Toxic gas kills six in India
News
Britain calls in military to help NHS Covid staffing crunch
PAKISTAN
Pakistan on course to appoint first female Supreme Court judge
News
Exclusive: UK and India will kick off FTA talks to boost economic ties
INDIA
Omicron: India fears another Covid catastrophe
News
Pakistan national carrier inches closer to full international flights
News
Johnson slams anti-vaxxers’ ‘mumbo jumbo’
UK
Zahawi announces extra help to keep schools open
WORLD
Qantas pilots ‘making mistakes after long Covid breaks’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Former British champion Kash Farooq retires at 26
Sadiq Khan forced to defend London council tax hike
Harris was in building when pipe bomb was discovered last…
Imran Khan’s ‘dishonesty’ stands exposed: Nawaz Sharif
Plymouth councillor helps distribute free food
Toxic gas kills six in India
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE