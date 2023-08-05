Website Logo
  • Saturday, August 05, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Imran Khan gets three-year prison sentence in graft case

The former Pakistan prime minister was convicted in the Toshakhana case which was filed last year on the complaint of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

Police cammandos escort former Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan (C) as he arrives at the high court in Islamabad on May 12, 2023. Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court on May 12, after his arrest on corruption charges this week sparked deadly clashes before being declared illegal. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, has been sentenced to three years in prison by a court on Saturday (05) in a corruption case.

The case alleges that Khan profited from the sale of costly state gifts during his time in power. The verdict was delivered by Additional Judge Humayun Dilawar of the district and sessions judge based in Islamabad.

Along with the prison term, Khan was fined Rs100,000, and the judge said that failure to pay the fine would result in another six months of imprisonment.

Khan, 70, was convicted in the Toshakhana case which was filed last year on the complaint of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) which had earlier disqualified him in the same case.

The verdict came a day after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) set aside a session court’s verdict to uphold the maintainability of the Toshakhana case for criminal proceedings against Khan.

The Toshakhana issue over the sale of state gifts received by the former cricketer-turned-politician became a major issue in national politics after the ECP disqualified Khan on October 21, 2022, for making “false statements and incorrect declaration”.

The Toshakhana is a department under the Cabinet Division that stores gifts given to rulers and government officials by heads of other governments and foreign dignitaries.

Khan bought some of the gifts, including a precious watch, and sold the same for profit.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Radical preacher Anjem Choudary faces terror trial in May 2024
INDIA
Indian Authorities demolish alleged illegal houses linked to Hindu procession attack
News
Smart move in switching to law from medicine pays off for judge
News
Pakistan prime minister accuses ‘Afghan citizens’ of assisting suicide bombers
News
18 dead as Mexican bus carrying foreign migrants crashes
HEADLINE STORY
Denmark bolsters border control following Qu’ran burnings
INDIA
India’s top court stays Rahul Gandhi’s defamation conviction
News
Indian American judge presides over Trump’s court appearance
News
Khan unveils new support over London Ulez charge
News
Activists arrested after covering Sunak’s home in black
News
Stories of forgotten Indian labourers will be told again
News
Pakistan’s rice exporters benefit from India’s export ban
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW