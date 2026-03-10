Skip to content
Heeseung to leave Enhypen and pursue solo career under Belift Lab

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 10, 2026
Heeseung set to begin solo chapter

Heeseung is leaving Enhypen to focus on a solo career, the group’s agency Belift Lab confirmed in a statement shared on social media.

The 24-year-old singer, the oldest member of the group, will remain under the label and is currently preparing a solo album. The company said the decision followed extensive discussions with the members about their future plans.

According to the agency, the talks highlighted Heeseung’s individual musical direction, leading to the decision to allow him to pursue his own artistic path.

Enhypen to continue as six members

Following Heeseung’s departure, Enhypen will carry on as a six-member group consisting of Jungwon, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo and Ni-ki.

The group was formed through the survival programme I-Land, a collaboration between Hybe and CJ ENM that aired on the South Korean channel Mnet.

Enhypen have achieved global success since their debut, with their latest album The Sin: Vanish reaching No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Message to fans after the announcement

After the news was confirmed, Heeseung shared a message with fans on the group’s Weverse community platform, reflecting on his time with the group.

He described the past six years with Enhypen as filled with meaningful moments and thanked fellow members and the group’s fanbase, known as Engene, for their support.

The singer said he had spent considerable time discussing the best way to present his personal work and ultimately decided to move forward with a solo path while continuing to support the group.

He added that he hopes to return to fans soon with new music as he prepares for the next stage of his career.

